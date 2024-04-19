Maybe it doesn’t matter what political party Max Azzarello, the man who set himself on fire outside the Trump trial, comes from. But the news media has a way of memory-holing any story unless the perp is a Trump supporter. This guy most definitely is not.

In case you did not hear the news, Max Azzarello set himself on fire and is in critical condition. Trump is not featured in this video - they just put his image on it, but it is the full report by the fire department:

Max Azzarello wanted to draw attention to what the media call a “conspiracy theory,” and I guess you could say it is that by definition. It is a theory about a conspiracy.

I can’t help but feel bad for the guy, as I do anyone who is suffering like this. His entire manifesto is on Substack and you can read it if you want. I glanced at it. It made me feel sad. Here is an excerpt:

My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan.

This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery:

We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.

These claims sound like fantastical conspiracy theory, but they are not. They are proof of conspiracy. If you investigate this mountain of research, you will prove them too. If you learn a great deal about Ponzi schemes, you will discover that our life is a lie. If you follow this story and the links below, you will discover the rotten truth of ‘post-truth America’. You will learn the scariest and stupidest story in world history. And you will realize that we are all in a desperate state of emergency that requires your action.

To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain upon you. But I assure you it is a drop in the bucket compared to what our government intends to inflict.

Because these words are true, this is an act of revolution.

I did a little deep dive on Azzarello from his Instagram and it does look like the poor man is just another American driven insane by the past few years. Here are his last few videos:

And some photos:

So, in case anyone tries to spin this as some kind of “right wing extremist,” I think it’s pretty clear from these photos he is anything but.

I hope, if he survives, he gets the help he needs. And maybe we could stop setting ourselves on fire?