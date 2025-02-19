Today was the first episode of Megyn Kelly’s AM update, which featured the headlines her team brings her in the news packet, which serves as deep background for the stories of the day. Now, she’s sharing all of that news with her listeners.

The AM update will be on Sirius XM, and all podcast providers like iTunes, and YouTube, which allows me to post it here.

It’s good for me because every morning, I wake up and take my dogs for a walk. I always need something to listen to. Ben Shapiro arrives at 8am and Megyn (on Sirius) at 9 am. But sometimes, I’m up earlier and listen to the Daily Wire’s Morning Wire (good objective reporting). I can’t listen to anything left-leaning anymore - I wish I could, but THE THING is always there, THAT THING that has infected every corner of the Left. They want to tell you what to think, and that drives me insane. Just don’t do that. Just give me the news.

I do listen to audiobooks too but those are kind of hard to find - the good ones. THAT THING is in many books too but every so often, you find a good one.

Megyn’s AM update is her usual approach to news: just the straight facts. Her commentary will be reserved for her regular show. I might adjust the music a little bit if they’re looking for constructive criticism. It sounds a little like 80s aerobics to me, but otherwise, it’s exactly what I need in the morning to stay on top of the news.

MEANWHILE,

I am thinking of launching my own version of this. It wouldn’t be hard news but would be “things to know” - stuff I read and hear and know about on a daily basis. This would cover politics, culture or whatever else I’m interested in. It wouldn’t be scripted. It would be on the fly, and it couldn’t take up too much of my time, or that would cut into my other podcast that I do here. I’m thinking of having this be the perk for the paid subscribers. And if you’ve left a “tip” or sent a contribution, be sure to let me know (if this thing ever happens) so I can adjust your subscription.

Should I do it? I don’t know!