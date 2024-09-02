I’ve been coming to the Telluride Film Festival for 14 years and I’ve never seen it so chock full of Democrats and the policies they care about. Just today, prosecutor Jack Smith was wandering down the street. He’s been here seeing films. Whether he is here for any specific reason, I do not know.

Smith is wearing a t-shirt that says Ride More, Drive Less - which is typical of the kinds of people who attend. They’re terrified of climate change as they fly here in their private jets, tap out tweets on the latest iphone and no doubt blast the air co at the condo.

Also here, Hillary Clinton backing an abortion documentary called Zurawski vs. Texas.

The film The White House Effect is also playing here, which lays the climate problem at the feet of HW Bush (instead of, you know, the activists who prevented development of nuclear power back in the 1980s?).

And a documentary called Separated:

And, of course, the film supposedly about the young Trump, The Apprentice, will show here and everyone will get yet one more chance to marinate in their Trump hatred.

But it might be more fun to just watch the real Trump on the Apprentice:

It’s all one giant oligopoly that has decided there is just one way to think, one way to talk, one way to live. If you break any of those rules, you’re out. Thankfully, a counterculture is rising and that gives me hope.

I am leaving tomorrow and the schedule should return to normal. I’ll try to get a podcast out in the meantime.