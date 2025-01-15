I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Senate Confirmation Hearing go so badly for the Democrats as it did today. They tried and failed to crush Pete Hegseth, who was supposed to be the easiest to discredit. They should worry about how the rest of these will go, considering how badly they did at the outset.

Kirsten Gillibrand’s screeching left me with a migraine I couldn’t shake. Mazie Hirono made the migraine worse. And, well, someone memed it on X.

Pete Hegseth’s service in the military more than prepared him to face down a panel of screeching women.

Listening to them go on and on about inclusivity in combat made them look ridiculous and, worse, disconnected from reality. No reasonable person thinks that men and women are equal when it comes to fighting on the front lines of battle. We can pretend we do to fortify our Woketopia, but no reasonable person believes that.

Here is Hegseth nailing the answer:

Perhaps this was a particularly weak selection of Senators on this particular committee, and Hegseth just got lucky, but I don’t know. If I were still a Democrat, I might be a little worried that it went this badly and that the Democrats came off once again as too unhinged to lead.

Or maybe I would have YAS QUEEN’d my way through Facebook with my Hillary tribe, manifesting our magical reality distortion trick of lying to ourselves that Democrats like Tammy Duckworth and Tim Kaine got the better of Hegseth. The truth? They were outmatched —not just by him, but by the rest of the Republican Senators who kept pulling out one Deus Ex Machina after another to discredit every accusation that flew out of their mouths.

Was it really the best they could do to try to nail him on drinking and women? It wasn’t exactly a newsflash, considering it’s been sucked in and out of the media churn so often it barely registers, not to mention the surreal aspect of seeing the Left suddenly shocked, shocked that infidelity is going on here.

Maybe Hegseth, like Trump, has been on TV so long that he knows how to play the scene far better than the Democrats, who still don’t really understand how social media works or how and why clips go viral.

It was a cage match to see if the Democrats could break him. He barely flinched. They tried to pin him on assault, it failed. They tried to pin him on being sloppy with finances, it failed. They tried to paint him as an abuser of women, it failed. One by one, they seemed to discredit themselves with their weak questions and their emotional outbursts.

Trump seems to understand a fundamental truth about this country—that things go much better for you if you’re good on TV. This idea terrifies Democrats, but there is no question that the camera loves Pete Hegseth and that will go further to build trust with the public than the chorus of caterwauling ever could.