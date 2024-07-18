Neil Howe, co-author of the Fourth Turning, joins Patrick Bet-David to discuss this moment in history. Howe doesn’t make bold proclamations. He kind of moves in and out of ideas, wondering what if. Our Fourth Turning is lit, as the kids say. We can barely believe our eyes half the time and we have no idea where all of this is going.

We could enter a world war and the polarization we’re experiencing will disappear overnight. In their efforts to stop Trump, the Democrats are just about to abandon “democracy” and install two people they think can win. How much more power will they claim for their own against the people?

Trump is, without a doubt, a “gray champion” - a Baby Boomer who is the one person in time who rises up to challenge the status quo.

I haven’t listened to all of this but I can’t say what they do or don’t talk about. But FYI.

For those who are wondering what I mean by that, he explains it all here.