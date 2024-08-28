The good news: The Queen has agreed to do an interview finally.

The bad news: she needs a comfort animal to face the most sycophantic cable news host, Dana Bash.

Dana Bash might have done a great job with the Trump/Biden debate, but she showed her true colors when interviewing JD Vance. Whenever he attempted to bring up something important, she pivoted to a clickbait talking point that does not matter to the American people. The only conclusion to draw from that is that Bash is biased towards the Democrats. Because, of course, she is. They all are.

Credit to Vance for appearing and answering tough questions Kamala Harris could never and will never even be asked:

And worst of all, she can’t do it alone. She needs her super cuddly Veep — her “Gary” to be by her side. I’m sorry but aren’t we supposed to be voting in a president who can protect and defend America as a commander in chief and she’s too afraid of even the most friendly, supportive propaganda press in American history?

Yes, because she’s not afraid of them. She’s afraid of herself. She doesn’t how to be the president and she is afraid the public will find that out when she snaps and loses her cool, when she spits out word salad - but she needn’t worry. CNN is protecting her with the most soft landing possible - Dana Bash.

If you lived through 2016, you know perfectly well what’s going on here. The press needs a do-over because all of them were blamed for Hillary Clinton’s humiliating loss. They will not allow that to happen again.

Imagine going to Thanksgiving that year, how all of those friends and family would blame you. They switched gears after that and have been mostly adoring sycophants for the Democrats ever since. But nothing compares to their flattering coverage of Kamala Harris. They should all hang their heads in shame that this is where they landed.

They sold a delusion about Trump for almost ten years and now they want to close the deal on the lies they’ve sold. But they can’t keep hiding the truth. Sooner or later, the real Kamala Harris will have to emerge.

Trump has no problem doing interviews. He’ll talk to anyone at any time. That’s the baseline. Here he is with Dr. Phil:

Here he is with Shawn Ryan (1.9 million views):

Here he is with Theo Von (11 million views):

JD Vance is also talking to the press and asking questions from the press. He isn’t afraid, either. Why is Kamala Harris so afraid? Because she has no clue what she is doing. She’s in over her head. Is this how she plans to govern? Never tell us a thing, but just give speeches like she’s Eva Peron?

Kamala Harris is, right now, a heartbeat away from the presidency. That is even more terrifying than her becoming president. If she can’t even face Dana Bash alone, she certainly can’t be Commander in Chief. Not now, not ever.

And yet, the Democrats have mastered the game: Hide the candidate, bank the ballots, and then allow the candidate to come out of hiding once they have enough ballots to win long before Election Day. It worked in 2020 and 2022.

They might not be prepared for the many unreachable Trump voters pulled in by people like Theo Von. I’ll be writing a separate piece on these voters, but there is no way they’re being tracked in the polls.

Stay tuned.