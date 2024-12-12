The FBI has finally admitted that confidential sources were embedded on January 6th. Ya don’t say?

Here is the Fox report:

Here was Thomas Massie trying to put the squeeze on the DOJ two months ago:

The AP does reassure its readers that “no undercover agents were present.” But that wasn’t the question. The question was what the FBI knew, when they knew it, and why the Capitol was left unprotected.

The FBI admitted there were both informants and undercover agents present for the October surprise of 2020 - the attempted kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer. But here, they’re claiming no undercover agents but admitting there were both paid informants and those who’d been paid by the FBI before but weren’t working on the January 6th case.

Even as a Democrat and Biden voter, I knew there was something fishy about the riot. It was as though two heads were planning completely different events that day. Trump had gone to great lengths to convince Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to debate the election in the Senate. All the riot did was end his quest and hand absolute power to the Democrats.

The more authoritarian our government became, including the green-zone-like fence surrounding the Capitol, the show trial with Liz Cheney, the ongoing demonization of MAGA and Trump as that video of the riot played on the loop, the more convinced I became that they were lying.

Trump has said he will pardon the January 6th protesters, but even those who won’t be pardoned and who are serving long jail sentences have a right to know just what happened in the weeks and days leading up to the event.

We, the people, not to mention those whose lives have been ruined for exercising their First Amendment right to protest, are owed a full and complete accounting by our government and a mea culpa from the legacy press. Perhaps with the new Trump administration, we’re finally get one.

And yes, TIME magazine named Trump Man of the Year for a second time. I am working this into a longer piece, which I am writing now. What a moment. What a story.