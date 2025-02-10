I will surprise everyone by saying I actually liked Kendrick Lamar’s half-time performance. I’ve never been a fan of hip hop or rap - the trend came a bit late for me, plus I always felt a little ridiculous being a white woman rocking out to rap. They always look silly. Sorry, but they, we, do.

So my commentary won’t be on what his songs were about but rather on how people on TikTok and social media have used his songs to send a message to the people they hate: their fellow Americans.

It’s become almost a tradition to debate the Super Bowl in the public square. That’s always true but in a divided country like ours, and with Trump in attendance, it fell along partisan lines. Taylor Swift was booed. Trump was cheered.

The half-time show has now become the new battle on the Leftern front. What did he mean when he said “The Revolution came at the right time but with the wrong guy”? Surely that meant Trump, right? We’re still the winners, right? We’re still popular and cool and counterculture, right? WRONG.

The saddest thing to see if how the Left just doesn’t get it. They still behave as though they weren’t just thoroughly and completely humiliated in an election they lost to the guy they’ve spent the the last almost ten years attacking with every weapon in their arsenal.

They’ve decided any complaints about Lamar’s performance are evidence of racism still being a clear and present threat to their otherwise pristine utopia. What part of the country can’t stand you so they voted for Trump aren’t they getting?

They seem to cling to this mass delusion that Trump and MAGA are the second Confederacy and that their fight is still about racism. What they don’t have now, and what they had, is a better plan. They need this country to be oppressive to justify their entire movement. They have to keep the hysteria about racism alive because it has come to define everything that they are.

Much of America doesn’t want to live like that anymore and that side was obvious by how patriotic the show was, like this Brad Pitt ad:

I didn’t watch the game once I saw it was no contest, or a bloodbath, if you prefer.

But I did checked out TikTok to hear what the crazy libs were saying. They were pushing the idea that it was all a message aimed at Trump. All of that “symbolism.”

To make matters worse, whole generations of Left-leaning white women have been chewed up and spit out by the new Left, demoted on the oppression food chain. What do they have left? Nothing except an unending desire to prove they are not racists and are, in fact, “good allies.”

Where they, we, were once the focus of all corporation who values us as a powerful demographic, now, white women are mostly the victims of scams or grifts that promise the absolution they so desperately crave.

And yet, that narcissism remains. They still need to feel like they are important and the way they’ve decided to do that is by elevating Black people and then pointing the finger at MAGA. YOU ARE THE RACISTS!

I went fishing on TikTok to capture some of the discourse. Why do all they talk in that same weird kindergarten teacher tone? And why are they all crazy-eyed with Manson follower vibes? Next thing you know, they’ll be shaving their heads and carving an “X” in the middle of their eyebrows.

As long as this madness continues to identify the Democrats — their goose is cooked.