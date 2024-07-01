This news is just breaking, with Andy McCarthy and Jonathan Turley on Fox News announcing:

I do not know enough about this to offer any better explanations than the above. Still, it means he has limited immunity from prosecution for official acts but no immunity from unofficial acts.

I guess now the question will be what qualifies as an official act.

The big win for Trump is that the case won’t go forward until after the election, which is why all of the ruling elites on the Left are losing their minds over it, proving that all they really care about is the 2024 election, not justice.

Here is NBC’s narrative-shaping headline:

From the Daily Wire:

NY Times cover:

Here is a link to the decision.

I will spare you the mass hysteria tweets by people like John Dean and Eric Holder.

Here is a tweet thread of someone I trust.

Meanwhile, Trump has opened up a 5 point lead by a reliable polster:

So if that holds, Trump wins both the EC and the popular vote.