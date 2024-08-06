The Republicans are celebrating the Tim Walz pick. You know, the guy who vetoed the ban on “gender-affirming care” and then pretended the other side was weird? Ain’t nothing weirder than feeding teenagers puberty blockers that destroy their bodies for the rest of their lives.

He looks normal. He sounds normal. But he is not normal. He’s an extreme progressive who once praised socialism — on video.

Look, if you like socialism, great. Welcome to 1984 (see my next piece). And that’s not all. Walz could not and did not handle the unrest in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd. This video has damning proof that Walz prevented the mayor from bringing in the National Guard. Why? We know why. The “well-funded cabal” wanted the cities to burn.

I searched for “Tim Walz defund the police and I see the little busy bees at Google are on the job, pushing the “correction” to the top for the search terms.

And this:

It says, “Contrary to activists’ calls to defund the police, the bill provides over $3 million in new funding for these initiatives and extends an existing $6 million in annual training funds until 2024.”

But that was the scam, right? The money would go to training them to “be better” cops. That’s what all of us said back then. It was a way out of saying, “Defund the police,” but that’s what it meant. Ultimately, this would mean rolling back police protections in the poorest of neighborhoods as police officers became too afraid of blowback to do their jobs properly.

This is also why San Francisco, New York, and California are crime-ridden dystopias now. Blaming the police made it harder to keep officers on staff, forced many to resign, and put the public at risk. Both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz own the disaster of police protection in the wake of the Summer of 2020, and both were deeply involved. This should be an easy attack ad for the GOP.

She did not pick Josh Shapiro, apparently because he was Jewish, but also because of his past remarks about Palestine and his service in the Israeli army. That’s more or less the gist of it. They did not want a big convention fight (I was so looking forward to that), so they dodged it. But in so doing, they became an easier ticket to beat.