Here are some of the speeches at America Fest, put on by Turning Point USA, including Trump’s.
Housekeeping
And a quick work from me: I have decided (at long last, alert the media) that the best compromise for the paywall is to post my columns and podcasts for free, but the videos, which I will be making more of, behind the paywall for a short time - like a week or a few days.
Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have only about 1.8 paying subscribers (of those, around 400 are comps) and around 20K subscribers, but still, I have always felt there should be some perk, reward, or incentive. You help me keep this site alive and allow me to keep working. In the old days, I had a good income from my website, but most of that has evaporated. I’ll keep this site alive as long as I am able.
Right Side has all of the videos. I’m only going to post a sampling. It helps RSB to post the YouTube links because they make money off of views. Rumble doesn’t embed on Substack, unfortunately.
AmFest videos
At the moment, they’re only posting the live replay of Trump’s speech, which hits around the 3:15 mark.
Uncle Steve:
Mr. Tucker:
Identity Crisis Panel:
Ben Shapiro:
Byron Donalds:
Glenn Beck:
Ted Cruz:
Tom Homan:
Nicole Shanahan:
Brett Cooper:
Rob Schneider:
You can watch all of them by clicking here.
