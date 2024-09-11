I have never seen a more one-sided, biased debate in my life. It’s not even finished, but so far, we’ve seen David Muir and Linsey Davis fact-check Trump. When it came to Harris lying about Trump, they said nothing. They allowed her to lie about “good people on both sides " and about a “bloodbath” if he lost. They sat there quietly.

I don’t know if this debate will be a win for Trump or not, but I suspect the media will hand Harris the win. But no one should let the moderators off the hook. They were 100% on Harris’ side. Her record was never challenged. All they did was run cover for her.

Harris is doing well because who wouldn’t do well with two debate hosts in her corner?

They lectured Trump for going on too long and not Harris.

I knew it would be bad for him. I didn’t think it would be that bad.