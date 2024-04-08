Trump’s announcement of his support of IVF and abortion (exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother).
I imagine he will lose some voters over this and maybe gain some. Preserving IVF is important, I think, because fertility rates are declining rapidly in men and women. I’ve never supported an abortion ban. I do support limits on abortion after a certain point. I personally wish no woman would choose to have one. I regret my past decisions, that’s for sure. But that’s too much government involvement for me and would put Democrats in power for the foreseeable future.
What do you think?
I am pro life and will always root for parenthood and childhood. However, I am comfortable with Trump’s position. It is a national compromise I can live with while I strive to encourage and promote the pro life mentality to people I love and care about.
I think that there is power in words and how you say them - the left is very aware of that. That said, I happen to favor the 15/16 week limit, and that is how the right should talk about it. Ban the word "ban". Abortions should be PERMITTED up until a reasonable time limit and then only PERMITTED in the case of threatening the health of the mother. The word PERMITTED should be utilized every time anyone used the word "ban". My 2 cents.