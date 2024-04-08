Trump’s announcement of his support of IVF and abortion (exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother).

I imagine he will lose some voters over this and maybe gain some. Preserving IVF is important, I think, because fertility rates are declining rapidly in men and women. I’ve never supported an abortion ban. I do support limits on abortion after a certain point. I personally wish no woman would choose to have one. I regret my past decisions, that’s for sure. But that’s too much government involvement for me and would put Democrats in power for the foreseeable future.

What do you think?