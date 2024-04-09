“Ep. 91 How does the government of Israel treat Christians? In the West, Christian leaders don’t seem interested in knowing the answer. They should be. Here’s the view of a pastor from Bethlehem.”

In a recent episode, Tucker Carlson engaged in a thought-provoking discussion with a Palestinian pastor from Bethlehem on his show, focusing on the treatment of Christians in Israel. The interview aimed to shed light on the challenges faced by Palestinian Christians, one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, and to raise awareness among American Christians, particularly evangelicals, about the realities they face under the Israeli government and society. This conversation has sparked significant interest and discussion on social media, with many expressing their support for the exposure of this issue.

