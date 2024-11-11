Tucker at the Genius Network
"Tucker Carlson: How Joe Rogan Changed Media Forever, How Propaganda Fools People, & Advice to Trump"
Chapters:
0:00 The Current State of the United States
5:58 Tucker’s Advice to Trump and American Leaders
21:10 Where Do We Find Real News?
30:39 How Does Propaganda Work?
37:12 Epstein and Diddy
53:00 How God Inspired Tucker to Quit Drinking
1:06:19 Tucker’s Advice to Parents
1:08:41 How Joe Rogan Changed the Media Landscape Forever
1:14:11 Would Tucker Serve in the Trump Administration?
1:18:42 The Spiritual Battle Taking Place in the United States
1:35:17 Tucker’s Favorite Interviews
Thank You - As Always - Sasha!!🙏🤓💜
I find it very puzzling, inconsistent, and even contradictory that Sasha is a strong advocate of Tucker Carlson, yet the ladies at The Free Press seem threatened by him.