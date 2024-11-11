For new subscribers, I post the Tucker drops for my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt out in your settings, top right under “manage subscription.”

Chapters:

0:00 The Current State of the United States

5:58 Tucker’s Advice to Trump and American Leaders

21:10 Where Do We Find Real News?

30:39 How Does Propaganda Work?

37:12 Epstein and Diddy

53:00 How God Inspired Tucker to Quit Drinking

1:06:19 Tucker’s Advice to Parents

1:08:41 How Joe Rogan Changed the Media Landscape Forever

1:14:11 Would Tucker Serve in the Trump Administration?

1:18:42 The Spiritual Battle Taking Place in the United States

1:35:17 Tucker’s Favorite Interviews