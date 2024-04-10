Tucker: FISA Bill is Dead...But Will be Back
Ep. 92 The FISA bill is dead but, like herpes, it’ll be back. It’s important to punish the people that pushed it.
Here is the Youtube version:
THIS shows just how much control the deep state has over congress. The joke of a "court" and Rs can't even put it to bed. A real travesty and an indictment of the justice system.
In a perverse parody of everything, FISA was defeated (and boy have I been working on this forever) because virtually ALL the DEMONCRATS and about 20 Republicans in the Freedom Caucus said no. This gets more confusing every day. But it is among the worst laws out there, and I am thrilled it was beaten down today. I'll bet they try to bring it back tomorrow, sadly...with some different name like "The Never Snoop on American's Act" which will have the sole purpose of snooping on Americans -- just like the "Inflation Reduction Act" served only to whip up inflation.
i hate everything about these people.