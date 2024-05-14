Tucker Interviews Aaron Rodgers
Epstein's Death, Psychedelics, Fake Vax Cards in the NFL, and Pat Tillman
I’m only providing the YouTube version because it’s so long. But if you prefer, you can listen to the podcast:
Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback for the New York Jets and 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player. He's been cancelled by the Left for his stance on vaccines, criticism of Jimmy Kimmel, and general free-thinking. He joins Tucker Carlson to discuss why he was cancelled, the potentially fake vaccine passports in the NFL, why presidential candidate RFK Jr. asked him to be his VP, and more.
I really like this guy, but I think he needs to dig deeper in regard to his support of RFK Jr. RFK Jr.’ only redeeming qualification is his stance on vaccines and history dig into Fauci and Gates. Everything else he believes is socialism.
Those enamored of Tucker Carlson may wish to look at the following story from the British newspaper The Independent.
As part of Carlson's continued intellectual descent, apparently he now believes that Alex Jones - the man who lost a $1.5 billion dollar judgment to the Sandy Hook families for repeatedly stating on air that the 2012 Connecticut school massacre was a hoax - is a supernatural prophet:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/tucker-carlson-alex-jones-supernatural-prophet-b2544943.html