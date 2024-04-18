Tucker Reacts to New Anti-Christian Documentary
“How did a self-described conservative evangelical like Mike Johnson wind up supporting the anti-Christian policies of the Biden administration? He’s not the only one, as Megan Basham explains.”
I saw the interview and thought it was compelling in defense of Christians. It seems to me that straight white Christian males in particular are the last acceptable category to cast as villains in movies, press and culture. Even our historical role models will be cast to DEI Hell for the crime of being born the wrong sex, color and sexual orientation. One by one they are being deleted from history and culture. From statues melted to portraits destroyed to history revised, they will disappear quickly as their living counterparts are mocked and ostracized. Even the memory of Jesus Christ will be defamed, banned and eventually forgotten in what was once America. But the scary part is that it’s only two generations away.
Thanks for the alert. I appreciate Megan Basham's work.