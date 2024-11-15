For new subscribers, I post these Tucker drops for my subscribers who do not use social media but you can opt-out in your settings, top right under “manage subscription.”

I have used the app Hallow and have found it very useful as a non-religious person exploring what it all means. It’s easy to use and has been, for me, a calming resource during dark nights of the soul - and yes, I’ve had quite a few.

‘Alex Jones is the creator of Hallow, the biggest Christian prayer app of all time. He’s changing the world more profoundly than any politician.”

Chapters:

0:00 The Biggest Prayer App Ever

7:44 Alex’s Spiritual Journey

10:27 The Importance of Silence

16:15 How God Uses Technology

24:39 Mark Wahlberg’s Role in Hallow

38:30 The Growing Hunger for God

54:19 What is Prayer?

1:05:42 Fasting

1:19:26 The Mass Persecution of Christians

1:37:17 How Hallow Came Close to Failing

1:47:54 Is Alex Hopeful for the Future?