Tucker Talks to Alex Jones, the Creator of Hallow
"Fasting, Prayer, Meditation, & the Global Persecution of Christians"
I have used the app Hallow and have found it very useful as a non-religious person exploring what it all means. It’s easy to use and has been, for me, a calming resource during dark nights of the soul - and yes, I’ve had quite a few.
‘Alex Jones is the creator of Hallow, the biggest Christian prayer app of all time. He’s changing the world more profoundly than any politician.”
Chapters:
0:00 The Biggest Prayer App Ever
7:44 Alex’s Spiritual Journey
10:27 The Importance of Silence
16:15 How God Uses Technology
24:39 Mark Wahlberg’s Role in Hallow
38:30 The Growing Hunger for God
54:19 What is Prayer?
1:05:42 Fasting
1:19:26 The Mass Persecution of Christians
1:37:17 How Hallow Came Close to Failing
1:47:54 Is Alex Hopeful for the Future?
Oh, THAT Alex Jones. Good.
Best way to become acquainted with God is reading the Bible. The Gospel of John is a great place to start.