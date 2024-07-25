Tucker Talks to Ben Carson
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
02:21 Kamala Harris
11:53 Donald Trump
26:36 Why the Black Community Loves Trump
32:34 Communism, Marxism, and the Left’s New Religion
44:59 Dr. Carson’s Success, Family, and Marriage Advice
01:05:36 Living Through the Detroit Riots
01:18:28 Why are American Men So Unhealthy?
01:29:24 Is There Any Hope of Getting Back to a System That People Trust? 01:33:01 Why the Swamp Is Afraid of Trump
01:36:53 The Evils of Abortion