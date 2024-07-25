As usual, you can opt out of the Tucker drops in your settings, top right.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

02:21 Kamala Harris

11:53 Donald Trump

26:36 Why the Black Community Loves Trump

32:34 Communism, Marxism, and the Left’s New Religion

44:59 Dr. Carson’s Success, Family, and Marriage Advice

01:05:36 Living Through the Detroit Riots

01:18:28 Why are American Men So Unhealthy?

01:29:24 Is There Any Hope of Getting Back to a System That People Trust? 01:33:01 Why the Swamp Is Afraid of Trump

01:36:53 The Evils of Abortion