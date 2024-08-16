As usual, if you’d like to opt out of the Tucker drops you can do so in your settings on the top right. I provide them for subscribers who do not use social media.

This will just be the YouTube version because it’s a really long interview, over two hours.

Casey Means was a Stanford-educated surgeon. Her brother Calley was a lobbyist for pharma and the food industry. Both quit their jobs in horror when they realized how many people were being killed by the systems they participated in. This is an amazing story.

(0:54) Who Are Casey and Calley Means?

(10:16) Seed Oils and the Lies of the Food Pyramid

(22:20) Vaccines for Newborns

(34:41) Why Is the Medical Industry Ignoring This?

(44:38) The Spiritual Crisis

(52:23) Chemicals Linked to Cancer and Early Puberty

(1:00:13) Ozempic

(1:15:35) The Birth Control Pill

(1:30:12) The Rise of Dementia

(1:36:27) Why Obamacare Is Harmful and How to Fix the Medical Industry (1:50:55) Infertility

(2:05:21) Michelle Obama’s Weaponization of Sugar in Schools

(2:10:24) What Should We Be Eating?

