Tucker Talks to Darryl Cooper
As usual, if you’d like to opt out of the Tucker Carlson drops (I provide them for my subscribers who do not use social media) you can do so in your subscriber settings.
Darryl Cooper may be the best and most honest popular historian in the United States. His latest project is the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.
Chapters:
0:00 Get Tickets at TuckerCarlson.com
1:20 History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict
12:39 The Jonestown Cult
32:10 World War Two
45:04 How Would You Assess Winston Churchill?
1:17:17 How History Is Rewritten and Propagandized
1:24:39 Mass Immigration in Europe
1:42:25 The Civil Rights Movement and BLM
1:48:17 Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump
1:58:30 Christianity
2:10:58 Hate Blinds You
And yes, this is going to crack open the war in Gaza debate…I realize. But a deal’s a deal!
Here is the Rumble link: CLICK HERE.
And here is YouTube:
Bret Weinstein was and maybe still is a card carrying democrat who woke up because of Covid. Far right is the most ridiculous way you could describe him. He and his wife helped keep me sane during our lockdowns with their podcast. They helped me see I wasn’t crazy or alone.
I get emails from the New York Times trying to get me to subscribe and they always have the title and an excerpt from the article. Last week I got one titled “When to get the latest Covid shot and how long it lasts.” Aug 31, 2024. The excerpt said “Newly approved Covid-19 vaccines will be coming to pharmacies and doctors’ offices soon, and health officials recommend them for everyone over 6 months old.” It’s truly horrible that they’d be recommending this for babies and the damage is greatly compounded by the fact that the NYT sets the standard for factual reporting which is picked and reported by the msm all over the country and considered fact based information by democrats all over the country.
Bret Weinstein has a PhD in biology and understands things like viruses and vaccines quite well. At the 6 min point in this interview with PBD he says of the mRNA Covid vaccine that it turns down immunity. If it does that in adults what would it do to a developing immune system in a baby? This is an excellent video though with a lot of information that should be shared with others. Democrats say Bret Weinstein is a far right fascist who spreads misinformation but he’s obviously highly intelligent and credible, far more so than anyone on their side which is the Woke side.
“Tyrannical Desires”- Bret Weinstein Warns: Is Monkeypox The New ‘Pandemic’ To Control The Masses. (10 min)
Valuetainment. Aug 24, 2024
https://youtu.be/8Ts543JTUeU?si=_TxKJBfPI0Io28-V