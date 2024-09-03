As usual, if you’d like to opt out of the Tucker Carlson drops (I provide them for my subscribers who do not use social media) you can do so in your subscriber settings.

Darryl Cooper may be the best and most honest popular historian in the United States. His latest project is the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.

Chapters:

0:00 Get Tickets at TuckerCarlson.com

1:20 History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

12:39 The Jonestown Cult

32:10 World War Two

45:04 How Would You Assess Winston Churchill?

1:17:17 How History Is Rewritten and Propagandized

1:24:39 Mass Immigration in Europe

1:42:25 The Civil Rights Movement and BLM

1:48:17 Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump

1:58:30 Christianity

2:10:58 Hate Blinds You

And yes, this is going to crack open the war in Gaza debate…I realize. But a deal’s a deal!

Here is the Rumble link: CLICK HERE.

And here is YouTube: