As usual, if you’d like to skip the Tucker drops (which I provide as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media) you can opt out in your settings, top right.

Fifty years to the day after Richard Nixon’s resignation, newly-unearthed documents show Watergate was a scam from start to finish. Geoff Shepard saw it happen. The parallels to what’s currently happening to Trump are remarkable.

(0:51) Who Is Geoff Shepard?

(2:22) What Was Watergate?

(12:07) The CIA’s Involvement in Watergate

(20:13) The Break-in

(38:11) Unanswered Questions About the Break-in

(49:10) The Core Criminals of Watergate

(53:03) The Smoking Gun Tapes

(56:14) The Press’s Role in Watergate

(1:11:39) Political Persecution of Richard Nixon

(1:40:17) Hillary Clinton’s Role in Watergate

(1:47:05) The Similarities to Donald Trump

(1:57:22) What Did Nixon Think of All This?

(2:14:57) Did Nixon Believe the Election Was Stolen?

Here is the youtube version: