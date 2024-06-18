Tucker Talks to Glenn Greenwald
Glenn Greenwald: Antisemitism, Attacks on Free Speech, and Everything You Need to Know about Brazil
How do you know American politics is dominated by a uniparty that seeks to oppress you? Because both sides oppose free speech. Glenn Greenwald explains. Greenwald is a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist, author, former constitutional lawyer, and host of the nightly live Rumble show "System Update.”
Glen Greenwald is an American hero and our best journalist because he is the most honest, objective and courageous writer when it comes to calling out the evils of Zionist Israel actions as well as the hypocrisy of Republicans and Democrats on killing free speech when it comes to criticism of Zionist Israel atrocities.
I like both Tucker Carlson and Glen Greenwald, but I suspect that both would have a much deeper understanding of countless Americans supporting Israel if they had more biblical literacy.