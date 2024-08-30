As usual, if you do not wish to receive the Tucker drops, you may unsubscribe in your settings at the top right. I provide them as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media.

“We’re clearly heading toward war with Iran. Is there any scenario where that’s a good thing for the United States? A definitive answer from Jeffrey Sachs.”

(1:21) Ukraine Is Losing Their War

(10:14) The Potential for Nuclear War

(25:07) Will We Go To War With Iran?

(47:06) Who’s Running Our Foreign Policy?

(52:25) The First Thing Donald Trump Should Do as President

(1:03:56) Taiwan

(1:17:16) The Free Exchange of Information

(1:28:10) The Trump Assassination Attempt

(1:41:41) Alternative Media

(1:46:11) Credit Card Debt

(1:54:38) The Truth About the 2008 Financial Crisis

(2:14:24) The Next Financial Crisis

The YouTube version:



