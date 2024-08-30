Tucker Talks to Jeffrey Sachs
“We’re clearly heading toward war with Iran. Is there any scenario where that’s a good thing for the United States? A definitive answer from Jeffrey Sachs.”
(1:21) Ukraine Is Losing Their War
(10:14) The Potential for Nuclear War
(25:07) Will We Go To War With Iran?
(47:06) Who’s Running Our Foreign Policy?
(52:25) The First Thing Donald Trump Should Do as President
(1:03:56) Taiwan
(1:17:16) The Free Exchange of Information
(1:28:10) The Trump Assassination Attempt
(1:41:41) Alternative Media
(1:46:11) Credit Card Debt
(1:54:38) The Truth About the 2008 Financial Crisis
(2:14:24) The Next Financial Crisis
The YouTube version:
Question to you leftist lurkers out there:
Is there any scenario where nuclear war - with the spread of fallout around the world and the possibility of nuclear winter - could be ‘good’ for the environment?
Then ask yourself, why in heaven’s name are you even thinking about supporting the Democrats?
