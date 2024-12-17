If you’re new around here, I post these Tucker Carlson videos for my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt-out if you’d like by unchecking Tucker’s Twitter in your subscriber preferences, top right.

(This is just a quick update from me. I’m working on a piece that is more involved than my usual. I hoped to post it today, but it will probably be posted tomorrow.)

Chapters:

0:00 The Regime Change in Syria

8:48 What Is Greater Israel?

21:45 Were Americans Involved in the Overthrowing of Assad?

34:26 War With China by 2027

40:22 Biden’s Attempt to Sabotage Trump

46:10 The Attempted Coup of South Korea

51:20 Jeffrey Sachs' Warning to Trump of Potential Nuclear War

55:18 Will We See the Declassification of the 9/11 Documents?

1:07:11 Will Trump Pardon Snowden and Assange?

1:16:43 The Most Important Appointment of Trump’s Cabinet

1:26:29 Biden’s Attempt to Kill Putin

1:35:58 Can Trump Bring Peace?

1:45:44 Is War With Iran Inevitable?

1:51:21 Why Corporate Media Hates Jeffrey Sachs