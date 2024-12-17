Tucker Talks to Jeffrey Sachs
"The Inevitable War With Iran, and Biden’s Attempts to Sabotage Trump"
If you’re new around here, I post these Tucker Carlson videos for my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt-out if you’d like by unchecking Tucker’s Twitter in your subscriber preferences, top right.
(This is just a quick update from me. I’m working on a piece that is more involved than my usual. I hoped to post it today, but it will probably be posted tomorrow.)
Chapters:
0:00 The Regime Change in Syria
8:48 What Is Greater Israel?
21:45 Were Americans Involved in the Overthrowing of Assad?
34:26 War With China by 2027
40:22 Biden’s Attempt to Sabotage Trump
46:10 The Attempted Coup of South Korea
51:20 Jeffrey Sachs' Warning to Trump of Potential Nuclear War
55:18 Will We See the Declassification of the 9/11 Documents?
1:07:11 Will Trump Pardon Snowden and Assange?
1:16:43 The Most Important Appointment of Trump’s Cabinet
1:26:29 Biden’s Attempt to Kill Putin
1:35:58 Can Trump Bring Peace?
1:45:44 Is War With Iran Inevitable?
1:51:21 Why Corporate Media Hates Jeffrey Sachs
I would love to see how. Sachs would fare living in a country surrounded by genocidal terrorists who explicitly state they desire the complete annihilation of your people—and have the will and the weapons to do this—while holding your citizens hostage in deplorable conditions in underground tunnels. Bizarre how he can’t stop pissing on the only democracy in that region. Is his preference to live by the dictates of shariah law?
Why don't leaders of other Arab countries recognize Israel's right to exist?
I know, let's ask Anwar Sadat since he did.
Oh wait, we can't. They killed him for doing so.