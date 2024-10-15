Welcome to new subscribers! I have been providing these Tucker drops since they fired him off from Fox News. I post them for my readers who do not use social media. I know Tucker is controversial, and if you’d like to opt out, you can do so in your subscriber settings, at the top right, under “manage subscription.”

Chapters:

1:23 The State of the Presidential Race

6:37 Does Kamala Harris Stand For Anything?

12:23 What Is Harris’s Relationship Like With Joe Biden?

14:34 Harris Can’t Answer This Simple Question

16:01 What Do Harris’s Donors Think?

17:26 Mark Halperin’s Reporting That Biden Would Give up the Nomination 28:45 The Worst Scandal in American Journalism

31:09 Was the Biden/Trump Debate a Setup?

40:17 Covering the Trump Campaign

51:54 How Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama Took Out Biden

1:02:19 Corporate Media’s Self-Destruction and the Future of News

1:10:43 Black Men Are Voting for Trump

1:16:32 Why Is Our Voting System So Complicated?

1:18:58 Who’s Winning the Swing States?

1:19:54 Who’s Winning Nevada?

1:21:40 Who’s Winning Arizona?

1:25:55 Who’s Winning Georgia?

1:27:36 Who’s Winning North Carolina?

1:28:54 Who’s Winning Wisconsin?

1:29:39 Who’s Winning Michigan?

1:30:32 Who’s Winning Pennsylvania?

1:34:00 Here Is What the Private Polls Are Saying

1:39:21 War and NATO

1:50:15 RFK Jr. Being Anti-Establishment

1:53:48 Who Is Running the Country Right Now?

1:55:11 Trump Derangement Syndrome Will Be the Biggest Mental Health Crisis in American History

1:58:49 What Happens If Trump Loses?

Mark Halperin has better political sources than anyone in media. He now believes Donald Trump is likely to win. If that happens, Halperin predicts the psychological collapse of the Democratic Party — “greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country.”