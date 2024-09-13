If you are bothered by the Tucker drops, you can uncheck them in your settings, top right.

Megyn Kelly was Tucker’s latest guest on his live show. One thing I love about her is that she’s never boring. She has a radar for boring and she always avoids it. She knows how to deliver energy and heat when she talks - on her show, in interviews.

“Megyn Kelly: “Cable news is dead. It was a suicide that was assisted by Donald Trump, and it needed to happen.”

Her summary of the debate is great. It really is. These two together, what a pair. Worth a watch.

You should also check out Megyn at the All In summit, especially the part about the lawfare against Trump.