Tucker Talks to Megyn Kelly
If you are bothered by the Tucker drops, you can uncheck them in your settings, top right.
Megyn Kelly was Tucker’s latest guest on his live show. One thing I love about her is that she’s never boring. She has a radar for boring and she always avoids it. She knows how to deliver energy and heat when she talks - on her show, in interviews.
“Megyn Kelly: “Cable news is dead. It was a suicide that was assisted by Donald Trump, and it needed to happen.”
Her summary of the debate is great. It really is. These two together, what a pair. Worth a watch.
You should also check out Megyn at the All In summit, especially the part about the lawfare against Trump.