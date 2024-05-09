Tucker Talks to Tara Reade
When Tucker Carlson went to Moscow, he spoke to Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of harassment and assault.
Youtube version.
Tara Reade’s story was confirmed at the time it happened by her husband (later her ex-husband but he still confirmed she told him about it at the time), her mother, who phoned into Larry King to ask him for advice about it without naming the perpetrator —Joe Biden , and a close friend. This is way more contemporaneous verification than anything Blasey Ford had to offer. FJB!
I have no idea if Tara Reade’s story is true or made-up.
I don’t know of any reputable, non-partisan, journalists who have checked out her story and proven it true or false.
I do know that if the Biden people / cabal would try to go after Trump, the way they are, they wouldn’t hesitate to do exactly what Reade says they are doing to her.
I feel sorry for her, and everyone else the corrupt DOJ has targeted, especially General Flynn.