Tucker: "The Left’s Anti-White Agenda Is Worse Than You Thought"
[I provide Tucker videos for my subscribers who do not use social media. If you wish to opt out, you can do so by clicking on your settings, top right, and de-selecting Tucker’s Twitter]
Tucker Carlson has dropped a new video with Jeremy Carl.
Here is the Youtube version:
Part of the problem is that the Left is using social media pressure to push their false psychological narrative of widespread systemic racial discrimination and intolerance. Take in point the fact that rural or hardworking "middle-class" Americans are being unfairly targeted with this false narrative. When I was growing up, our rural agricultural community included many ethnic residents and NOT ONCE did my parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents, neighbors, siblings or circles of friend ever say ANYTHING racial about another person. We didn't think twice about the uniquely different people who lived here even though there were different hues of skin, interesting accents and fascinating idioms/sayings/expressions, customs and cuisines. Not once did I ever ask my parents why someone spoke English in a funny way or ask about a "white-skinned" man being married to someone with a different hue of skin color or "accent". We all embraced and learned from each other. We didn't know that people were being mistreated because of these differences in other parts of the world but when that was revealed, our parents taught us that it was wrong. This psychological "war" on America is the method being used by the Left to divide Americans and the Media is their strongest weapon. I wish people would boycott the corrupt media outlets and put them out of commission. Too bad there are so many "useful idiots" among us that cannot see that they will "sink with the ship" right along side of the people that they are being brainwashed to believe are their "enemies". Back in the day, it was "character" that mattered, just as Martin Luther King Jr alluded to, "...where they will be judged by the content of their character." When a child hears stories from grandparents about any mistreatments due to the hue of their skin, there will no longer be any history or proof of such a thing because the Left has pretty much erased our history already, and besides... we'll all be starving together, side-by-side with each other. But then again, maybe the ship will have already sunk by then.
I’ll never forget how blacks all over the country were ecstatic and cheering when they heard OJ was acquitted for killing two white people. And our ruling class, predominantly Woke white leftists, are far more anti-white now than they were then. Such despicably evil pigs they are. I hate them with a very deep passion. Saagar has a good video on what he thought of the verdict and how the bigotry against white people is still flourishing now.
CNN Defends OJ Simpson After Death: ‘Killed White People.’ (6 min)
Breaking Points. Saagar Enjeti. Apr 15, 2024
https://youtu.be/8WeWVE3UECI?si=cN5hk0OAXvU-rBHw