Tucker with Jeffrey Sachs
“Jeffrey Sachs: The Untold History of the Cold War, CIA Coups Around the World, and COVID's Origin”
“Professor Jeffrey Sachs is the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of many best selling books, including The End of Poverty and The Ages of Globalization. Here he is with probably the smartest and most accurate assessment of the Ukraine war, and American foreign policy more broadly, ever caught on tape.”
Just finished watching this. I don’t know Jeffrey Sachs well enough to know if his assessments are accurate, it is nonetheless, very sobering. Maybe we could stop playing what he has described as an 'enormously dangerous game of Risk’? I kind of want a more peaceful world and for our country, and other nations, to have future generations.
If you care about US history (and our future), you need to listen to this. I had heard of this guy but didn’t know anything about him. He was with Yeltsin at the very moment the Soviet Union fell and has had a front row seat or at the table to quite a few of the most important decisions by the US government over the past 40 years.