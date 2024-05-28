I post these Tucker updates for subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt out of getting them in your settings, top right.

Youtube version only.

“Jeffrey Sachs: The Untold History of the Cold War, CIA Coups Around the World, and COVID's Origin”

“Professor Jeffrey Sachs is the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of many best selling books, including The End of Poverty and The Ages of Globalization. Here he is with probably the smartest and most accurate assessment of the Ukraine war, and American foreign policy more broadly, ever caught on tape.”