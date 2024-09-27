I still can’t believe we live in a country that put Steve Bannon in prison for Contempt of Congress. Just as Mike Benz said, you just have to flip “communist” for “populist” and see a familiar pattern playing out. In the 1940s, Ring Lardner of the Hollywood 10 was jailed for the same crime.

Our government’s lurch toward tyranny after January 6th has been shocking, especially since protesting is an American right. Not violent protesting, but we are allowed to protest anything we want, even our elections.

They used it as a crisis to crack down on free speech. There is no other way to say it. Bannon was the central hub for the grassroots movement of MAGA. Bannon’s voice, taken out for the four months leading up to the election, is anti-American. His voice is missed, especially for people who have no voice otherwise.

Well, now, Steve Bannon has written a letter from Danbury Prison, which has been posted at the National Pulse. As follows:

DANBURY, Connecticut, September 26, 2024 – Victory is at hand.

Recent shifts in the few reliable polls in key districts and swing states show that hard-pressed Americans are decisively rejecting the phony “politics of joy” and the empty promises that define the Harris campaign. People are seeing through the word salad rhetoric, recognizing it for what it is: hollow.

To date, the Harris campaign has offered no real solutions to the struggles Americans face: inflation, rising crime, and weakening national security. These topics can’t be masked by feel-good phrases, celebrity endorsements, or as many Oprah interviews as you want.

Harris has peaked. The momentum is now on our side, and this is the time to capitalize on it.

If the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement focuses all of its efforts on a massive get-out-the-vote and ballot-chasing effort in the crucial days and weeks until November 5th, we will win and win big.

The stakes have never been higher; this is the opportunity to take back control. We are not just fighting for a win; we are fighting for the future of America. A victory of this magnitude means sweeping control of the House, Senate, and the Presidency. With this trifecta, we can destroy the policies that have harmed Americans and put the country back on track.

The reality is that there is no significant group of “undecided” voters left regarding the candidates themselves. People know where they stand when it comes to President Trump and his opponents. What remains unclear for some is whether they will actually participate in the voting process.

These are the individuals who will decide this election. With relentless effort and personal contact, they will break our way. It’s our job to engage with them, ensure they understand what’s at stake, and motivate them to cast their ballots.

President Trump risks his life daily to save our country. Every day, he faces tremendous opposition and challenges, but he continues to fight for the American people.

Through your work, show him that you have his back. Let’s demonstrate our commitment to this cause by putting everything we have into these final weeks.

Remember: Victory is at hand.

MAGA can win if they chase every ballot in every swing state. Everyone must vote - whether they mail it in, vote early, or even allow someone to pick up your ballot and mail it for you. No one should sit this one out.

Even if you don’t like Trump, this is about something much bigger. It is a fight for the truth, decency, and common sense. It is a rejection of lawfare and mass delusion that has decided half of this country no longer has the same right to representation. It’s a fight for the safety of children. It’s a fight for freedom of speech and a fight against an increasingly authoritarian regime that refuses to relinquish power.

Sign up at https://trumpforce47.com to get involved. Make phone calls. Knock on doors. Call ten people. Turn up, turn out, show up. Trump took a bullet and is now the target of multiple assassination attempts. Steve Bannon is languishing in prison. Doing your part to get out the vote is the least you (we) can do.

There is a gathering in Washington DC on September 29th called Rescue the Republic:

They will have speakers in attendance, including Matt Taibbi, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert Malone, Jordan Peterson, Bret Weinstein, Zuby, Jennifer Sey and more. View the full list here.

Just remember, this might be 2016 if Democrats had not upended the way we vote in our elections. But they did, and this is the new reality. They will bank hundreds of thousands of ballots before Election Day. They don’t care if Harris can’t do the job or if her head is empty of any concrete ideas. They don’t care if she will take us into World War III. They have been conditioned to “vote blue no matter who.”

We have to care more, we have to want to win more, and then we have a chance.

Godspeed.