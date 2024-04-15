Whenever I send out a Tucker Carlson blast, I always say, “If you want to opt-out, you can do so top right.”

This one time, I forgot, thinking, everyone knows that, right? I have been sending these messages to my subscribers ever since Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox. Anyone can opt-out in your “settings,” which are top right. If Tucker’s Twitter is selected, you will get the Tucker drops. If you don’t un-select it, you will get the drops. So today, I get this:

First, I get value from Tucker Carlson, as I do from Glenn Greenwald, Bari Weiss, Andrew Sullivan, Matt Taibbi, and countless others that I don’t agree with 100% of the time. There are very few people I will shut out completely because I don’t agree. Calling someone an anti-semite or a racist is the exact kind of attitude I wish to free myself from.

It is based on “spectral evidence,” like calling someone a witch. Do I like every video Tucker Carlson posts? No. Do I agree with everything he thinks and says? No. Do I believe he has good intentions and is curious? Yes.

So, once again, here is how you unsubscribe. You click top right where it says:

“Manage subscription.”

There, you will see this:

You can uncheck “Tucker’s Twitter,” and you will never get a drop. But I understand this guy is unsubbing because of my ASSOCIATION with Tucker Carlson. So I guess that’s a little more tricky. In that case, you’d want to:

Scroll all the way down to the bottom, where it says:

To “cancel your paid subscription” or your subscription. That’s how you do it. They don’t make it easy, that’s for sure.

You can’t please all of the people all of the time. This, I know for sure.