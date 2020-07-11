About Me

I started this Substack around 2020 because I found I could no longer speak out about what I believed was happening in our country and world. I am a former Democrat, now independent, and I do not consider myself affiliated with any political group.

I have been online since 1994 and have a substantial online footprint. But my perspective changed completely in the Summer of 2020 and there was no going back.

I have one daughter, who is the light of my life and has moved out. I have two doggies. At the moment, I’m not entirely sure where my life is headed. I’m sort of making it up as I go.

I write more about the populist Right than any other political party because I feel they lack representation and have been dehumanized and demonized by my former side.

We were never the resistance. We were always the empire.

You can send me snail mail at:

4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #707

Valley Village, CA 91607

If you want to contact me directly, you can email me at sashastone@gmail.com

My private Twitter is @realsashastone, my public Twitter is @awardsdaily.

I also cover film and the Oscars at awardsdaily.com and have a podcast memoir at Goldtripping.com

(Please note: I am NOT “Sacha Stone.” I am a she. He can be found at sachastone.com)