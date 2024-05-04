Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

It's the Democrats Turn to Scare America
No one should be surprised it ended up here.
  
Sasha Stone
Tucker Talks Government Censorship
[As usual, you can de-select the Tucker drops in your settings, top right] “Ep. 100 Democrats in Congress are working to shut down a TV network that…
  
Sasha Stone
April 2024

Tucker: On the Banned Books of Aleksandr Dugin
[As usual, if you’d like to opt out of the Tucker drops, you can do so in your settings, top right] Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political…
  
Sasha Stone
Tucker: Poll Reveals Casual Fraud in 2020 Election
Interview with Justin Haskin
  
Sasha Stone
"Let Joe Be Joe" has been a Disaster
The pause, the fake applause and ... cannibals?
  
Sasha Stone
What is the Fourth Turning?
To answer yet again a question I get asked a lot...
  
Sasha Stone
Tucker's Keynote Speech: The Most Important Lesson to Learn From Teddy Roosevelt
[As usual, if you’d like to opt out of the Tucker drops, you can unselect in the settings, top right] “Tucker Carlson's 2024 speech in Scottsdale…
  
Sasha Stone
Tucker: "The Left’s Anti-White Agenda Is Worse Than You Thought"
[I provide Tucker videos for my subscribers who do not use social media. If you wish to opt out, you can do so by clicking on your settings, top right…
  
Sasha Stone
It Takes a Village to Trans a Child
An Open Letter to Hillary Clinton
  
Sasha Stone
Tucker Interviews Bob Amsterdam on Ukraine
Speaking of Tucker, here is his latest video posted on X. You can opt out of the Tucker drops by clicking on your subscriber preferences. Ep. 97 Bob…
  
Sasha Stone
A Word About Tucker Carlson
The internet is coming for him...
  
Sasha Stone
Max Azzarello, Who Set Himself on Fire, is a Former Democrat
  
Sasha Stone
