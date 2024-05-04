Subscribe
It's the Democrats Turn to Scare America
No one should be surprised it ended up here.
15 hrs ago
•
Sasha Stone
163
143
37:24
Tucker Talks Government Censorship
[As usual, you can de-select the Tucker drops in your settings, top right] “Ep. 100 Democrats in Congress are working to shut down a TV network that…
May 1
•
Sasha Stone
75
91
April 2024
Tucker: On the Banned Books of Aleksandr Dugin
[As usual, if you’d like to opt out of the Tucker drops, you can do so in your settings, top right] Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political…
Apr 29
•
Sasha Stone
80
32
Tucker: Poll Reveals Casual Fraud in 2020 Election
Interview with Justin Haskin
Apr 29
•
Sasha Stone
101
43
"Let Joe Be Joe" has been a Disaster
The pause, the fake applause and ... cannibals?
Apr 28
•
Sasha Stone
241
308
30:39
What is the Fourth Turning?
To answer yet again a question I get asked a lot...
Apr 27
•
Sasha Stone
163
62
Tucker's Keynote Speech: The Most Important Lesson to Learn From Teddy Roosevelt
[As usual, if you’d like to opt out of the Tucker drops, you can unselect in the settings, top right] “Tucker Carlson's 2024 speech in Scottsdale…
Apr 25
•
Sasha Stone
70
26
Tucker: "The Left’s Anti-White Agenda Is Worse Than You Thought"
[I provide Tucker videos for my subscribers who do not use social media. If you wish to opt out, you can do so by clicking on your settings, top right…
Apr 24
•
Sasha Stone
86
75
It Takes a Village to Trans a Child
An Open Letter to Hillary Clinton
Apr 24
•
Sasha Stone
204
161
40:50
Tucker Interviews Bob Amsterdam on Ukraine
Speaking of Tucker, here is his latest video posted on X. You can opt out of the Tucker drops by clicking on your subscriber preferences. Ep. 97 Bob…
Apr 22
•
Sasha Stone
73
81
A Word About Tucker Carlson
The internet is coming for him...
Apr 22
•
Sasha Stone
291
242
Max Azzarello, Who Set Himself on Fire, is a Former Democrat
Apr 19
•
Sasha Stone
170
97
