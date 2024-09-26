Mama Bears for Trump

I’ll never forget the moment when I realized what being a mother meant. It wasn’t the 18 hours of labor or crying out for the nurse to hand me my newborn daughter or that I held her to my chest for a full two weeks after I brought her home. No, it was the day she walked behind me, and I dipped my toe in the pool. When she copied me, she fell in. I didn’t realize it at first, but then I didn’t hear her behind me anymore. I turned around to see her in the pool starting to sink.

As I dove in to save her and felt that superhero strength all mothers are born with, I knew at that moment there was nothing I would not do to keep this child safe. I wasn’t just a mother, though. I was a Mama Bear. You know, the most feared animal in nature? No one messes with a mother grizzly. They know what will happen if they do.

Mama Bears are not born, they are made. It’s a pilot light that is only ignited when danger is near. Even now, with my daughter grown, just try it, pal. Just TRY IT. We are Mama Bears because we know it’s a dangerous world in many ways. No one can guarantee a life free of car accidents, mass shootings, random explosions or violent crime.

We never had a man around to protect us, which would have been nice but for me, it was my boot camp. I had to keep her safe. At some point, I had to let go and allow my daughter to live her life. But I sit here, across the country, with a pilot light forever lit. Just try it, pal. JUST TRY IT.

I knew I had to leave the Democratic Party in 2020 because I believed they’d lost their minds and lost their way. I could no longer align myself with people who believed all of this country, its government, its culture, its economy belonged to them - the party of the elites.

It wasn’t until I started venturing out of my feedback loop of the New York Times, MSNBC, and NPR that I began to see things I’d never heard about before. Had I not been listening to

, I would never have heard of “gender-affirming care” or the rising crisis of children sucked into what I now believe is a cult.

I knew some kids were trans. It didn’t become a thing until my daughter was in high school. Only one of her friends said she wanted “top surgery” and to now be referred to as a boy’s name. But when she went to college, two of her roommates had swapped genders, a boy she had a crush on had fully transitioned to female. I did start to wonder, what’s going on?

The more I heard about it, the more I began to panic. Young girls were showing off scars where healthy breasts used to be. Young men being castrated and all of them losing their fertility long before the age of consent because of puberty blockers? And worse, there was a growing ideology that children as young as toddlers should be able to decide their gender.

But it wasn’t until I heard the stories of detransitioners that I knew we were facing a once-in-a-generation medical scandal, and everyone was too afraid to say anything about it. If you mentioned it, you would be attacked and even, at one point, banned from Twitter.

Money on the Table

The Trump campaign is leaving money on the table by not making this a major issue in the 2024 campaign. He says, “We’ll ban biological men from playing in women’s sports,” and he says, “We’ll end transgender madness in schools,” but that is not specific enough.

The Biden/Harris administration has said they do not support surgery on minor children, but puberty blockers are just as bad. They do permanent damage to the bodies of children.

The real problem is that the entire Left supports the idea that kids are born in the wrong bodies. Once they’re on the track to changing their gender, surgery is only a matter of time.

Here is tireless activist Erin Friday:

But even without surgery, many of them can no longer bear children. Their voices are permanently lowered. They might think it’s fun as teenagers to look and act like a boy or a girl, but they’re stuck with these permanent changes when they get older. Many of them just needed to go through puberty to discover who they were, but these clinics are giving them medication that stops it.

If even one of them regrets it, the entire scam should end. But more will regret it, and they will ask all of us, where were you? Why didn’t you protect me? That’s your job.

The Democrats are attempting to enshrine “gender-affirming care” into their doctrine, like abortion rights, without realizing that children can’t consent. CHILDREN CAN’T CONSENT. When did we abandon that basic principle?

And they’re attempting to say parents trying to rescue their children from the madness of “gender-affirming care” is “Conversion Therapy.” All of the Democrats are going along with it. All of them. Every single one. There is no such thing as a reasonable, moderate, or rational Democrat. They do not exist.

The health outcomes for young people are catastrophic. Osteoporosis, sterilization, lack of sexual function, and a higher suicide rate, and yet, somehow, we have an entire political party covering up these facts and doing nothing to help save kids from harm.

No reporter will even ask Kamala Harris where she stands on this issue. It has not come up. Trump should be bringing it up at every single rally and every single interview. He should say it exactly like this:

“These crazy leftists believe medical experiments on kids are okay. But they’re not safe. They’ve banned them in the UK, in France, in Sweden and in Norway. When I am president the United States we will join that list of reasonable people who want to protect kids.”

The media also avoids it, and if they do cover it, they must adhere to the guidelines provided by activists on how to cover the subject. They always use the same mandated talking points.

,

and

, and other outsider outlets on the Left got there long before the Times did. But look at this news item in an outlet you’d expect would be more balanced, US News and World Report:

It says:

In the U.S., conservatives often oppose the concept of youth gender-affirming due to religious beliefs and concerns about child abuse. However, in Europe the reluctance appears to be more based on science than politics, with some medical professionals questioning the health risks of administering transitional treatments on minors. One 2022 report commissioned by the Swedish government, for example, concluded that the “scientific basis is not sufficient” to continue to conduct hormone treatments on children without further research.

It’s so easy for them to justify their complicity in this medical scandal by blaming Conservatives. Turning it into religion and politics gets them off the hook, they believe, dismissing any of us who might care more about the science too. This isn’t science. This is junk science.

I would never tell anyone over the age of 18 what to do with their body or how to live their life. I couldn’t even if I wanted to. But this madness is hitting pre-schoolers and elementary school kids who have no sane voices around them saying, “Wait.”

It’s even worse. Governors like Gavin Newsom and Tim Walz have signed legislation that slowly strips away parents' rights to stop their kids from heading down a dangerous road. Both of them should be featured front and center in ads for the Trump campaign so that Mama Bears out there know who the bad guys are and that they are the bad guys.

Women must be told, in no uncertain terms, that if they vote for the Democrats, they will be responsible for everything that happens afterward. Why? Because I will make sure they are. I will make sure it’s hung around their necks like a dead cat for as long as I’m alive.

When I see videos of young women and young men waking up in their 20s and realizing that they now have to live the rest of their lives with sexual organs that don’t work, reproductive organs that are so twisted up inside them they have to get hysterectomies, or when I hear the cries of young mothers who can’t breastfeed their children because all they have left is scar tissue I get so angry I don’t know what to do with myself sometimes.

There is an ugly anti-mother and anti-woman streak running through the Left right now. They seem eager to separate mothers from their instincts to protect their young.

Don’t care about the life growing inside you.

Don’t try to save your children from a social contagion.

It’s okay to pay a surrogate to have your babies because babies don’t need their mommies.

That’s because they know the powerful force of a Mama Bear. They know that a mother will do anything to protect her child. They know it, and they fear it. All cults do. That’s why the first thing they do is separate mothers from their children. That makes the youth easier to control.

We don’t see great moms in movies much anymore. It’s as though they just disappeared. That’s because whatever it is that has captured the Left can’t share with any other impulse. All points must always lead to the controlling message of collectivism.

But we remember them, don’t we.

We Mama Bears know we must live with the constant fear that something will happen to our babies. And maybe it’s those good intentions that lead so many women down the road that ultimately destroy their children. But there is an easy way out of it. Make laws that protect the kids from an untested fanaticism pretending to be healthcare. And the only way to do that is to vote for the Republicans straight down the ticket.

“Perhaps it takes courage to raise children..”

― John Steinbeck, East of Eden

When JD Vance made a comment about “Childless cat ladies,” it sent the women of the Left into fits of rage.

You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t give a rat’s ass about hurt feelings of grown women. Get over it. And unless the next words out of your mouth are about protecting kids from the harms of a social contagion, you can shut up and sit down.

Kamala Harris never gave birth to a child. She has never felt a helpless infant in her arms that she knew she would do anything to protect. Neither has Taylor Swift or any of the “childless cat ladies” who pretend they’re the oppressed ones. Because becoming a mother changes you. You stop serving yourself and your own happiness and start serving the needs of the next generation.

Tim Walz says to mind our own business. Well, guess what, brother? I ain’t gonna. I’m going to be all up in your grill and there to remind every woman, every mother, every father, and every Democrat that they are on the wrong side of history.

The health and welfare of children are on the ballot in November. What better way to send a message to the Democrats that they have gone too far than to send them packing? And let them know in no uncertain terms that they messed with the wrong Mama Bears.

//