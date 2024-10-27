Meet the Real Fascists

"The essence of propaganda consists in winning people over to an idea so sincerely, so vitally, that in the end they succumb to it utterly and can never again escape from it," —Joseph Goebbels

It was on a Sunday that the Nazi army marched into New York City and gathered at Madison Square Garden.

They came in all skin colors, white and Black and Brown, and from all different backgrounds, Asian, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, atheists, young and old, rich and poor, Left and Right, gay and straight as American citizens who desperately wanted to taste freedom again, security again, a government that cared about them again, and to Make America Great Again.

What they don't know is that they're Nazis. Barbra Streisand and Hillary Clinton have said as much, so isn’t it time that they listened?

How dare they gather, Hitler-like, at Madison Square Garden to worship at the altar of the fuhrer himself, Donald Trump. That’s what the New Yorker says, what the New York Times says, and what John Cusack says.

I know what you’re thinking. John who? John Cusack. Remember him? Once a heartthrob of sorts back in the 80s? Yeah, that guy.

We were all so in love with him. Every boyfriend we ever had was John Cusack in one form or another. But that was then. Things have changed now that fascism has arrived in America.

So to protect us from it, Cusack didn’t hold up a boom box, no. This time, he woke up in his penthouse, tossed around in his high thread count sheets, gazed upon the streets of Manhattan, and remembered Donald Trump was holding a historic rally at Madison Square Garden. He fumbled for his phone and spit out his testimony:

Donald Trump is Hitler, and his supporters are Nazis. How do we know that? That’s just what we’re all supposed to believe. So far, Trump has done nothing to warrant such an accusation ah, but we don’t really care about that. We care about the thing we police at all costs: speech. What Trump says IS fascism. Free speech is fascism.

But if you need proof, let’s say that Trump has said he will deport the 10 million migrants who flooded through America’s weakened border under the Biden/Harris administration. This was after the Democrats spent four years declaring Trump’s border policies were RACIST and FASCIST. So when Biden won, why wouldn’t they come?

It’s funny that Americans are thinking about themselves at a time like this. I mean, they should be anti-fascists, putting their own needs aside. The definition of fascism might be all power to the state against the individual, but that’s in ordinary times.

Power to the state against the individual is how you stop fascism now. Because if free people choose the guy who says he’s going to fix the border problem and yes, that might include some deportations — that means we are no longer able to staff our labor force and grow a stronger coalition in the swing states.

So we dumped them into towns like Springfield, Ohio, and expect everyone who lives there to share our existential angst about racism. Forget about your kids in school, your social services, and your safety. All power to the state means you say nothing, you do nothing, you suck it up.

You see, the anti-fascists are the ones who demand you drop all of your friendships if you vote for the fascists. It might sound confusing, but it’s not. All you have to do is conform or else.

You might have heard that “conform or else” is the very definition of fascism, but really, it’s how you get rid of it. You pressure everyone you know to do what we tell you to do, think how we want you to think, speak how we want you to speak or we will DESTROY YOU.

To stop fascism, you must say, “trans women are women,” that our children can choose their gender, and we must all go along with it. All power to the state, conform or else, is necessary to preserve the sanctity of our democracy.

Ask yourself, do you feel comfortable speaking your mind freely now? Do you worry you might lose your job if you make a joke on Twitter that is taken the wrong way? Do you feel comfortable voicing your honest opinion about what has happened to Hollywood movies lately? Or in our elementary schools?

Well, if you do, congratulations. You are an anti-fascist. You are conforming, you are cowering, you are helping the state hold power. And above all, you are stopping fascism.

Democracy Dies on Twitter

Unlike those fascists gathering in Madison Square Garden, we believe in freedom of opinion and freedom of choice. But if you don’t endorse our candidate, we’ll wage war on your newspaper. We will take screenshots of high-status people like Stephen King attempting to destroy the Washington Post.

We accuse Trump, aka Hitler, of promising to jail his political enemies. We’d never do that. We’d never jail someone for Contempt of Congress if they refused to give us the information we needed. Steve Bannon is the fascist. That’s why he was sent to jail for the four months leading up to the election in an attempt to cripple the MAGA movement.

That’s what we want. We want to silence speech. We want to control the press. We want to control Hollywood. We want it all and are prepared to destroy anyone who gets in our way.

We support protests as a fundamental right to free speech, but only on our side because they help us force everyone to agree with what we believe. The more violent they were, the less anyone in the media condemned them for it, the more powerful we became.

Of course, it would have helped us make the case that Trump was a fascist if he’d, say, opened fire on protesters, sent in the military, thrown them all in solitary, like the Biden administration did after January 6th. But just because Trump didn’t do that then we know for fact he’ll do it if he’s re-elected.

We used the January 6th protest and riot as a warning to all Americans that they better not doubt anything we decide to do with our elections or else. Did they think they had a First Amendment right to show up in DC that day?

So what if some of them were so demoralized they committed suicide after their entire town turned on them, banks closed their accounts, and their employers fired them? That’s what they get for supporting a fascist.

When you see them gather in New York today - the truck drivers, the waitresses, the teachers, the parents, the grandmas it is best not to see them as people but as cult members who are no longer welcome in our country.

That is, unless they decide to support Kamala Harris. Did you think you had free thought and a personal choice of how to vote? You only have one choice. Otherwise, we’ll ruin your life. We’ll smear you. We’ll blacklist you. We’ll attack you. We’ll dehumanize you.

Thankfully Kamala Harris avoided a primary we knew she couldn’t win. We can’t let a pesky thing like democracy get in the way of stopping fascism. She participated in a necessary coup to remove a duly elected candidate because otherwise, how do you stop Hitler?

We have a lot of cleaning up to do, we anti-fascists, don't we? We have a whole country to save, and we have to tell all those people in those small towns who are worried about the border or future wars or indoctrination in public schools or the economy that they have to keep voting us into power because we are the only thing standing between them and fascism.

If you hear the distant sound of laughter, applause, or pure joy booming out of the mean streets of Manhattan today, turn off the part of your heart that wants to join in and find your way back to freedom. Freedom is just another word for fascism.

//