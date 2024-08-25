They Love-Bombed us with Kamala

America is being love-bombed by the Kamala Harris campaign. It’s been confusing and disorienting, but so many are going along with it because how can they not? Being love-bombed is hard to resist.

Yes, love-bombed. That is what all of this looks like. And as any dimestore trauma therapist will tell you, those who are the most insecure are the ones who must love-bomb to erase any doubt or critical thinking.

They know Kamala Harris is one bad interview away from losing this election. They know she’s still the same Kamala that turned off so much of the American public. They know that sooner or later, she will get triggered, and that temper will come out. They know they have nothing else but this big lie they’re all going along with.

None of the past four years will mean anything, not amid a storm of love-bombing. Harris can say anything, be anything, pretend anything, and she will get nothing but eyes in the shape of hearts looking back at her.

Yes, much of it is “mass formation psychosis,” coined by Mattias Desmet, as we slouch toward a technocratic totalitarian state.

During 2020, while we were all on lockdown, those online became part of a mass formation. Once they came together as one group that would go along with no masks, then masks, then mostly peaceful protests, then systemic racism, then vaccines, then lockdowns, then “cancel culture,” and finally, a weaponized DOJ against Trump - they were both terrorized and compliant by the end of it.

They had a volunteer army of fanatics who would punish them publicly if they said the wrong thing or stepped out of line. That kind of fear does strange things to a community, and it hasn’t gone away.

The formation is so united and so full of hatred and rage that our government could erect concentration camps or gulags and start throwing Trump and MAGA away, and all of them would celebrate. Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, and Stephen King would cheer.

Throughout the last five years, I kept waiting for more people to pull away from the herd and say, “What’s going on here?” While some did, nowhere near enough to move the needle, certainly not among the dominant group in this country. And so it went on. And so it got worse.

Even Trump surviving an assassin’s bullet could not pull them out of it, as we saw during the entire DNC. They had only two things to offer us: a Woketopia, if you can keep it, and Trump remains a clear and present threat.

Here is a video by Tucker Carlson:

The problem is that the love-bombing will wear off. The Democrats hope to pull a fast one on the public and bank the ballots ahead of the inevitable. But no one ever walks away from being love-bombed feeling good.

“I’m gonna build you an A-frame.”

I was once love-bombed. It was a hot Tennessee-Wiliams-Summer night in New Orleans. My sisters and I had driven across the country for a night on the town in the French Quarter. We wore vintage dresses, our lips smeared with bright red lipstick, our 80s perms crimped and piled on top of our heads.

“I’m gonna build you an A-frame,” the young man told me as we danced in front of some kind of Voo-Doo shop. “Yeah, an A-frame! You would like that, wouldn’t you? We could move here, raise a family, and have a nice life! I am just that much in love with you,” he said.

I wasn’t yet 25. He was too drunk to even finish a sentence, and I was getting there. But so what? It was one of those nights where you don’t know what’s happening because everything is spinning in the heat and the music.

It was a whirlwind of promises and tender mercies. The love bombing did convince me, even for an hour or two, that he meant it, and maybe we’d get married at a drive-thru church and make it work somehow. Why not, I thought. Maybe it was true that there was such a thing as love at first sight.

But not soon after his long list of promises and daydreams, off he went, moving in circles, as someone who could barely stand. That A-frame found its way into my mind’s eye and implanted itself where I would never forget it decades later. I always thought, why would he make those promises anyway?

That’s what it felt like to endure those four agonizing days of the DNC. I didn’t even watch them, but I could feel it pulsating across the internet. It was everywhere. It didn’t matter how many times I unfollowed friends who posted tearful tributes or how many ways I tried to change the algorithms; there it always was—all of that blue, all of that cheering, all of those pretty, pretty lies.

They were trying to do what the Grinch did in the Dr. Seuss story: take everything from MAGA and claim it as their own: American flags, freedom, tough on crime, patriotism. The media happily parroted their transformation. They look like Republicans now, they said. And then they tried to pretend that they were defined by joy when, really, what bled through those four days was hate.

The Democrats have destroyed themselves, betrayed every principle they once held, and nearly destroyed trust in our democracy and our institutions - a nine-year odyssey to stop Americans from voting for Donald Trump.

They have used their lawyers to throw Cornel West and RFK, Jr. off of ballots in competitive states, just as they tried to do with Trump. They do not believe in democracy anymore. They can’t afford it, not with candidates who aren’t capable of even a softball interview with friendly press.

We were love-bombed by so many of the same faces - hip, cool, rich - staring outward, telling us if we don’t vote for the woman of color over the white man, we will be dragging America backward. We won’t go back, they say. They’ve already shown us what they do to people who refuse to go along. You’re called a racist and become “toxic,” and no one will hire you.

After RFK, Jr. endorsed Trump, all of the elite ruling class crybabies took to Twitter to shame him publicly. Yes, even the long-forgotten actress Daryl Hannah, who once dated John F. Kennedy Jr., was doing the good work of destroying someone she once called a friend.

The destruction machine is now in high gear as we see stories bloom online about his college days, his affairs, and that he’s lost his mind.

They tell themselves this is all necessary because they are facing a terrorist threat on par with 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War. They see themselves as the good guys beating back fascism and the second Confederacy. Yet, they don’t seem to connect Trump to his millions of supporters who have every right to choose him as their representative.

Propaganda Rules

Once you have a mass formation of a dominant cultural group, as we’re living through now, how easy it is to sell them pure propaganda. How dare anyone question a tweet or a headline?

They go along with it as long as they feel good. If they feel bad, they might start to splinter off. That happened to me in 2020, and it’s what happened to this TikTok user who might as well be telling my story.

But had I not passed through the feeling bad part, I might never have gotten to the critical thinking part and the escaping the cult part.

The Summer of 2020 wasn’t just a bummer summer of COVID. It was the birth of newfound fanaticism, a central purpose for the already united Democrats who “found religion” when they heard Obama speak for the first time. I was among them.

I sometimes wonder what it must feel like to be Barack Obama, to have that much power over so many people who love and revere you. His influence is felt throughout this country's cultural and institutional life, and we are forever changed by his presidency.

Yet, that’s also why he can’t let go, especially to Donald Trump. The Obamas still feel personally insulted by Trump going back to the birther scandal. That Trump beat Obama’s chosen successor meant war. Not war for MAGA but war by the ruling class against MAGA.

Their collective joy would ultimately depend on the destruction of the bad people. This is the danger of totalitarianism, as Desmet explains:

The Obama coalition, Hillary Clinton, all of Hollywood, all of the corporate press, and the billionaires that own it simply refuse to allow their grip on power to be loosened. They have enlisted the help of the FBI, an army of lawyers, and a media that will perpetuate their propaganda and their lies.

We are locked into a reversed power hierarchy that ranks people according to race and gender, victimhood, or marginalized status —those who are the religious symbols to be elevated at all costs. As long as the Left believes itself to be on the side of good, they feel justified in everything they do to those they’ve targeted as “bad.”

Harris doesn’t have to do interviews or name her policy. She fits their desire to be represented by a symbol — a woman of color — and that perpetuates the delusion.

The problem remains that they have never confronted the reason Trump won in the first place, just as they’ve never confronted the populist uprising that began in 2008 after the Wall Street bailout, the crisis that sparked the Fourth Turning.

They swapped out what Vivek Ramaswamy calls “Woke Capitalism” rather than confront the problems of the working class.

Meanwhile, we see Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, and JJ Abrams wandering around the DNC, and all of those at the top of the food chain still in desperate need of absolution for their sins of wealth and privilege.

Trump still stands because he will not abandon half of the country in desperate need of change. He doesn’t stand alone now, not with powerful allies like RFK, Jr. and Elon Musk standing with him.

We’re not just defeating a political party. We are attempting to dismantle creeping totalitarianism that will only get worse if they do manage to drag Harris over the finish line.

But to defeat them, we will need to match and best their ground game. With those mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, and $1 billion in campaign funds, they barely need a candidate at all. And that is what Harris really is—not a candidate at all.

