Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

Tucker on the Presidential Debate

Sasha Stone
Jun 29, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

If you’d like to opt out of the Tucker Carlson drops, you can do so in your subscriber settings, under “Tuckr’s Twitter.”

His summary is, of course, great. This speech is from Sydney, Australia.

Here is the Youtube version:

5 Comments
Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone
Tucker's Twitter
If you'd like to opt in on the videos Tucker Carlson posts to Twitter, check the box.
Authors
Sasha Stone
Recent Posts
Tucker Talks to Patrick Bet-David
  Sasha Stone