Tucker Sits Down with the Great Catherine Herridge

For those who do not wish to receive these Tucker drops, please click on your settings, top right where you can de-select “Tucker’s Twitter.”

From Tucker’s Twitter:

Why did CBS News fire Catherine Herridge and seize her reporting records? And how the Press Act can save the country.

(1:19) The Trump vs. Biden Debate

(12:46) How Newsrooms Have Changed

(18:02) Journalists Held Captive by Intel Agencies

(24:06) The Rise of Independent News Organizations

(30:27) Herridge’s Records, Research, and Reports Being Seized

(32:34) Was Herridge Fired for Reporting on Hunter Biden’s Laptop?

(46:24) Exposing the Failures of the U.S. Defense Department

(55:04) The Press Act

(1:10:23) X

(1:14:39) The Golden Era of News

(1:17:46) Herridge’s Next Big Story

And here is the Youtube version