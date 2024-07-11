Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
19

Tucker Sits Down with the Great Catherine Herridge

Sasha Stone
Jul 11, 2024
19
Share
Transcript

For those who do not wish to receive these Tucker drops, please click on your settings, top right where you can de-select “Tucker’s Twitter.”

From Tucker’s Twitter:

Why did CBS News fire Catherine Herridge and seize her reporting records? And how the Press Act can save the country.
(1:19) The Trump vs. Biden Debate
(12:46) How Newsrooms Have Changed
(18:02) Journalists Held Captive by Intel Agencies
(24:06) The Rise of Independent News Organizations
(30:27) Herridge’s Records, Research, and Reports Being Seized
(32:34) Was Herridge Fired for Reporting on Hunter Biden’s Laptop?
(46:24) Exposing the Failures of the U.S. Defense Department
(55:04) The Press Act
(1:10:23) X
(1:14:39) The Golden Era of News
(1:17:46) Herridge’s Next Big Story

And here is the Youtube version

19 Comments
Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone
Tucker's Twitter
If you'd like to opt in on the videos Tucker Carlson posts to Twitter, check the box.
Authors
Sasha Stone
Recent Posts
Tucker on the Presidential Debate
  Sasha Stone
Tucker Talks to Patrick Bet-David
  Sasha Stone