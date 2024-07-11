For those who do not wish to receive these Tucker drops, please click on your settings, top right where you can de-select “Tucker’s Twitter.”
From Tucker’s Twitter:
Why did CBS News fire Catherine Herridge and seize her reporting records? And how the Press Act can save the country.
(1:19) The Trump vs. Biden Debate
(12:46) How Newsrooms Have Changed
(18:02) Journalists Held Captive by Intel Agencies
(24:06) The Rise of Independent News Organizations
(30:27) Herridge’s Records, Research, and Reports Being Seized
(32:34) Was Herridge Fired for Reporting on Hunter Biden’s Laptop?
(46:24) Exposing the Failures of the U.S. Defense Department
(55:04) The Press Act
(1:10:23) X
(1:14:39) The Golden Era of News
(1:17:46) Herridge’s Next Big Story
And here is the Youtube version
Tucker Sits Down with the Great Catherine Herridge