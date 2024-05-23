Playback speed
Share post
Tucker Talks to Patrick Bet-David

Sasha Stone
May 23, 2024
[As usual, if you do not want the Tucker drops, you can opt out in your settings, top right]

Here is the Youtube version. He’s a really smart guy. I understand why he’s so popular.

(0:28) Who is Going to Win The Election and Why?
(25:25) Reaction to the DOJ using “Deadly Force” Language in Mar-a-Lago Raid
(30:28) Biden's State of the Union Speech
(58:48) Analysis on our Media Landscape
(1:08:25) Is Foreign Policy Splitting the Right?
(1:20:46) Chris Cuomo and Vaccine Flip Floppers
(1:42:10) Is Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama the Next in Line for Democrats?

“Patrick Bet-David is an entrepreneur, author, and founder of Valuetainment: a multimedia company focusing on business and personal development. He's also the host of "The Bet-David Podcast.""

Sasha Stone