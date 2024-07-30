"Get Me a Normie White Guy"

Just when you thought America was No Country for White Men, the Democrats have once again rewritten their own rules. White people, even white men, are in. And all to show up for the coronation of the first woman of color to win an election without ever having won a primary.

It was never losing democracy. They were worried that the wrong people would have a say in this democracy. And in their minds, it was white men. Well, what a difference a Joe Biden stepping down makes.

Next, on the Greatest Show on Earth will be the choice of Veep. Desperate not to fumble the ball on their way to making history, it has been decided that it must be a WHITE MALE, preferably heterosexual.

After five years or more of de-centering white men and heterosexuality from movies, culture, and politics, it’s the white guy they now need. But it can’t be a white guy at the top of the ticket. The dream machine would never get away with that. He has to ride shotgun, like a driving instructor at the DMV.

We’re all supposed to pretend like history is really being made when, in fact, it’s history being manufactured. Harris did nothing to earn her place except be a woman of color.

I would not call that DEI, only because it’s an easy way for self-righteous people to get up on their high horses and start lecturing you about racism. No, I would talk about equity instead. If someone hands you a job you either aren’t ready for or don’t deserve, you never get the credit. The white person giving you the job gets the credit. But if you fail, you’re on your own.

For white people, especially rich white people, that’s the greatest thing ever. Finally, real purpose at long last. Finally, absolution for their sins of wealth and privilege.

The hunt for a white dude to fill the slot of Veep is looking like The Bachelor back when all the contestants were white, a legacy that would come back to haunt them later. So far, none of the shrill social justice warriors are demanding Harris pick someone other than a white male. They care about winning, too, so whatever.

The problem for them is that the names buzzing about now are all politicians who might upstage Harris. How to pick the Tim Kaine of the bunch and still defeat Trump?

We know identity matters on the Left more than anything, so this isn’t really about whether Harris can do the job. It’s whether they can prop her up to make it seem like she can.

Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, and Minnesota’s Tim Walz all would have done better in the primary than Harris if there had been a primary. They have twice her accomplishments and a better record. But for now, they will merely be a symbol of reassurance, like a security camera to ward off criminals.

I guess “normie white guys” are good for something after all.

Vote for Kamala Harris or you’re a racist!

No group is more narcissistic and yet more self-hating than liberal white women. I should know. I was one. We spent so many decades on self-improvement to try to rid ourselves of the self-hate. Therapy that went nowhere except to make us focus even more on ourselves. Drugs that perhaps took the edge off like booze used to do. Fitness, meditation, and eventually Ozempic.

That must be why the Harris campaign thought gathering all of those white women on a Zoom call to “show up” for Harris was a good idea. Suddenly, the Harris campaign is defined by “white power.”

A white Veep to temper Harris, and now, white women to get a strict talking-to about how they have to do everything they can to ensure the woman of color wins. But just in case, they’re hitching a white man along for the ride.

To sum it up in agonizing, torturous detail is Ariell Fodor, one of those terrifying millennial women who want to control everything we say, think, do, eat, and drive. They all read “white fragility,” and they’ve already de-centered themselves from the narrative. She probably has an abandoned Tumblr out there populated with cancel culture call-outs and social justice screeds.

White power at long last, courtesy of the Harris campaign:



Not to be outdone, the white men were ready too.

The Great White Heterosexual Man Scare

I didn’t need this political election to see that the Left has all but eliminated heterosexual men from the narrative. They’ve vanished from movies almost completely. If they do exist, they’re shunted to the background as the girl boss saves the day.

It now seems obvious that what was threatening about Trump has been his unapologetic masculinity. It isn’t that Trump showcases it, but he is a masculine man who has a long history of womanizing. That he could win an election against a woman drove the first major mass hysteria event on the Left, and sparked the Me Too movement.

All manner of sexuality is allowed in parades, in parks, and in restaurants as long as the male is gay or trans. Heterosexual men are seen as perverts and predators if they express any of their sexuality.

And it’s their sexuality that the Democrats are attempting to target with this new ad depicting them as creepy and “weird.”

The word of the day that the zombie robots on the Left repeated and repeated and repeated.

There’s just one problem. They’re the weird side, and everyone knows it. In their minds, anything normal is bad. Having kids is bad. Having abortions is good. Getting married is bad. Casual sex is good. Serving in the military, attending college, and becoming a Senator is bad. Bouncing around on psych meds aimlessly until you decide you were born in the wrong body is good.

To them, this is normal:

And this:

Normal to them is using the word “chestfeeding” and calling biological men mothers and biological women fathers. Normal to them is Chelsea Handler skiing down a mountain with her dog in a backpack, smoking a joint, and bragging about being childless. Methinks the lady doth protest too much.

Topless transgender people at Joe Biden’s White House. Nothing weird about that.

They want this to be seen as normal:

And this:

White men, according to them, have always been the problem — until right this very minute, and now they refuse to appoint anyone other than a white male. Does that seem normal to you?

There is no such thing as a moderate Democrat.

The Veepstakes will be about finding a moderate to help Harris win in the swing states. But remember, despite how they look and how the press will position them, they are just as radical as she is. They have to be. They couldn’t survive today’s Democratic Party if they weren’t.

Normie White Guy #1

Josh Shapiro seems like a moderate. He supports Israel in the war in Gaza. He supports school vouchers. But to really expose the extremists on the Left, they have to be able to pass the “gender-affirming care” test, which none of them can. Even Shapiro appears to be supportive.

Normie White Guy #2

Tim Walz of Minnesota is among those “normie white dudes” calling JD Vance “weird,” but he’s fully on board with “gender-affirming care.”So who’s the weird one?

Normie White Guy #3

Senator Mark Kelly seems to be the closest thing to a moderate. He talks a good game and, from the looks of it, has no baggage. Does he pass the test? Nope.

Kelly was among the Democrats who voted to strip a bill of a ban on “gender-affirming care”:

A handful of Senate Democrats voted last month against legislation that would bar a military health benefit program from covering gender procedures on children that could result in sterilization — including hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

All 12 Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee — as well as independent Angus King of Maine — voted June 29 to strip the provision from the must-pass 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), opening the door for the Pentagon to fund so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors.

Panel Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI) joined Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in opposing the provision during the committee’s markup of the bill.

The Democrats pulled a fast one on us all in 2020 when they sold America on the “normie white guy” Joe Biden. He’s not a woman, not a woman of color, not a gay man, not a socialist. He’s a moderate. And yet, when Joe Biden took power he tacked far to the Left in a way that shocked us all.

And that is a cautionary tale. Her Veep choices might fool voters because they look like “normie white guys,” but in reality, they will follow Harris anywhere she wants to go. And where she wants to go is even farther to the Left than Joe Biden.

As long as Republicans push out that message, they can give independents the heads up of just what kind of fanaticism they’re about to put in power.

