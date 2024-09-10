Interview with Me by Paul Finn of the Generation Report

I have just discovered that my very long interview with the great Paul Finn of The Generation Report is finally up on YouTube. He runs a really great channel (CLICK HERE) examining the Fourth Turning. I recommend watching all of his videos. If you are interested in our interview, here it is.

He takes care to edit in images along with the audio so it’s worth a watch, though I am including an MP3 for the podcast feed.

Paul’s work is exceptional, and it’s always bothered me that he doesn’t have a larger following on YouTube. He should. I wish more people would watch his videos.

Hope you enjoy it.