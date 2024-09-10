Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone
Interview with Me by Paul Finn of the Generation Report
Interview with Me by Paul Finn of the Generation Report

Sasha Stone
Sep 10, 2024
3
Transcript

I have just discovered that my very long interview with the great Paul Finn of The Generation Report is finally up on YouTube. He runs a really great channel (CLICK HERE) examining the Fourth Turning. I recommend watching all of his videos. If you are interested in our interview, here it is.

He takes care to edit in images along with the audio so it’s worth a watch, though I am including an MP3 for the podcast feed.

Paul’s work is exceptional, and it’s always bothered me that he doesn’t have a larger following on YouTube. He should. I wish more people would watch his videos.

Hope you enjoy it.

