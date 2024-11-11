It Wasn't an Election. It Was an Intervention

It was like watching SEAL Team Six spelunk into a dangerous war zone and release the hostages from inside the bunker. Millions of us wandered out. We felt as though a great weight had been lifted. The sun shined once again after one long, dark winter. We were half-celebrating, half in a state of shock. “You mean … we’re finally free?” Yes, said the soldiers. You are free.

And as the author jotted out those words above, she thought to herself, can I actually write that? Will people say I am exploiting the suffering of the Jews during the Holocaust or still being held in Gaza? Will they say I don’t know real suffering, and how dare I write such a thing? Yes, they will say that. But no, it won’t matter anymore.

The truth is that I was always free to write it. I just had to do it outside of the doomsday cult the Left has become. It wasn’t some orb out in the middle of the Mojave. It was every major institution in America. And they most certainly aren’t giving up without a fight. Heed the words of Peter Boghossian:

Trump drove so many mad, from the Never Trumpers to the Woke Left, because they destroyed themselves trying to destroy him. Their biggest problem was that they were never fighting the real Trump. They were fighting one they invented, a supervillain whose mere presence could end democracy itself.

It’s hard to imagine such smart people losing their critical thinking ability. Power will do that to you, though. No one gives it up willingly. But still, you’d think some of them might have had an inkling America was ready for change by now.

It’s like that Milan Kundera quote about Totalitarianism:

That’s what’s happened to America in the past four years. Our SEAL Team Six came just in time to liberate us from the tyranny of the minority.

Did Rick Wilson really go into election night thinking Trump would lose that badly? How could he have been so confident to make this video the day before Election Day?

How could the disconnect from reality be that profound? And when he was thoroughly and completely humiliated, along with all the other Never Trumpers, he blamed the voters. He blamed America.

Meanwhile, a wellness check is needed on Jojo from Jerz, another who was so certain her daily rages on X, which earned her so many likes, represented, in any way, the majority in America:

The country can’t be run by people like Jojo from Jerz. She’s just too crazy. No reality has ever once entered the chat. And there are too many just like her that control the entire Democratic Party.

Even if Trump only serves one term and JD Vance is somehow beaten by a Democrat (I wouldn’t hold my breath), they can always be credited as the liberators who freed all of us, our culture, our economy, our institutions from a cult.

For those living in agony for the last four years, you can come out, come out wherever you are.

A Mental Health Crisis

Just before the election, Mark Halperin predicted a mental health crisis in this country if Donald Trump should win the election.

At first, I thought he was exaggerating, but as I watched the reaction on the Left in the wake of another shocking win, I realized he wasn’t. Isn’t it just possible there is something wrong with the messenger if these folks are shocked yet again by a Donald Trump victory? I was shocked along with them in 2016, but by 2020, I got it.

The more educated people are, the more they rely on NPR, the New York Times, NBC News, CNN, the New Yorker, New York Magazine, and the Hollywood trades—the less likely they are to see things as they really are rather than how they want them to be. And while it’s true reality distortion exists on the Right, it’s nowhere near the same level.

The media is turning the so-called “4B movement” into a bigger story than it actually is because that, too, is a way to sell fear. These young women are the equivalent of an adolescent who is mad at her parents and refuses to eat her vegetables. NO, I WON’T DO IT!

They somehow think this will cause any man in America one second of grief. The last thing they want is to have sex with any of them. Moreover, it’s funny that they would think Conservatives would be mad that they aren’t having sex and getting pregnant because all that means is less abortions.

All of them are using whatever weapon they have to exact revenge on anyone who voted for Trump. They are people who already see themselves as victims. They see Trump and his voters as victimizers. They’re living out some kind of fantasy where they can cosplay oppression. In a weird way, Trump gave them exactly what they needed.

Inside Woketopia, the more marginalized you are, the more elevated you are. Black and trans people are treated like holy icons. Much is made of how to talk to them, how to make sure they feel safe around you because your white skin is so triggering. Each of them uses their marginalized status as a way to impose their will upon the rest of us. It’s blasphemy to criticize or confront them.

And herein lies the problem for the Democrats. They can’t confront the crazy, let alone eradicate it. They are too afraid of the activists and the bullies on social media. They’re afraid their careers will be over, like everyone else inside the doomsday cult.

A Trump win makes them all believe that they have, in one election, lost all of their power. That’s why you see so many Instagram posts about suicide hotlines but only for LGBTQIA or Queer women, or BIPOC. No white woman or man will get any sympathy for daring to use the moment to suggest they are in worse pain.

But the psychosis is real. Watch this mother use her children to draw sympathy from them — yes, from them. Their hysteria and pain feed her need to feel like a victim. This bad thing just happened to HER, so everyone should have to pay, even her own kids.

These kids will one day realize that they have been raised by a virulent narcissist, which is what drives this movement more than anything, and perhaps they will be among those who lead the next liberation should America once again be overtaken by a cult.

The End of Days

The women on the Left have centered their entire movement on the act of aborting a child they helped produce, as though the fetus itself, that got there through no fault of its own, is their oppressor. They worry for their daughter’s inability to get an abortion, as though that’s something every girl should want.

These poor younger women have no idea what that will do to them because to even suggest as much is verboten. Oh, they can lie to themselves and pretend that it doesn’t matter because if it matters, that would make them monsters, murderers, and sociopaths. So it can’t matter because the only thing that must matter is whether they are happy.

But that, too, is a disconnect from reality. We are mothers. We’re supposed to want our babies, and if we don’t want them, we’re supposed to use birth control. But many of us just didn’t because we wanted to be happy, and being happy meant having sex that was fun and free from the burdens of condoms or hormones.

We wanted to have it any time we wanted it, like men get to do, and that could sometimes lead to unwanted pregnancies. But taking that option off the table means they can’t just have fun without having to worry about getting pregnant because now they are worried they won’t be able to get an abortion, which is another lie. Any woman in America can get an abortion.

Young women have it in their minds that only men will be allowed to have casual sex so to combat that imbalance, they have decided to withhold sex from men. That’ll teach ‘em.

What young women don’t yet know, because on the Left, there is no such thing as the truth anymore, is that those babies are never forgotten. They hover like ghosts. They come to you in your dreams. They are still part of you, even if they never had a chance to live. You know. Every woman knows when that little heart starts beating. Teaching them it doesn’t matter is teaching them to be sociopaths.

There has to be a middle ground here, one we can all talk about without it landing in the extremes.

Maybe they will snap out of it. Maybe not. But at least they aren’t in power anymore.

Dad’s Home

If this is where our country has arrived now, that we’ve all decided to sideline men, then it’s not exactly rocket science to imagine that the “real change” we seek is “dad energy.” Maybe that’s right, maybe it’s wrong, but it makes no difference. With Trump, we get the “dad energy” America needs anyway.

It’s the “get shit done” energy. It’s the facing down our enemies energy. It’s the taking off the training wheels energy, it’s the making the tough decisions no one wants to make energy. The Democrats had four years to show us theirs was the better way. They failed. Now, Dad’s home.

This speech by Tucker Carlson explains it.

Critics of Carlson charged him with having a violent fantasy about Kamala Harris, and I suppose you could see it that way if you no longer believed in the art of metaphor. I understand what he means and why he says it the way he does. He’s flirting with the line because it’s exhilarating to do so.

We have to reach the point in America where we are willing to give people the benefit of the doubt and understand that as Americans, we will never agree on everything. Still, we should at least try to humanize each other.

Many of them not only want to stay inside the doomsday bunker, they’re closing and locking the door, locking themselves in and the rest of the world out. That’s their call. Misery loves company.

Imagine a Thanksgiving with this level of hatred among the most privileged and lucky people in the world.

What they’re all missing, locked away inside their doomsday cult, is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake America. It is indeed an existential crisis for their cult, but we have no choice. To move forward, we must leave them behind. A brighter future awaits.

Says Chamath Palihapitiya on the All In Podcast:

My friends who are still reeling from what happened to them should aim their rage at the right target: the legacy media that has been lying to them for a decade.

Some lessons have to be learned the hard way. As The Rolling Stones once said, You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need.

