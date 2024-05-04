It's the Democrats Turn to Scare America

As college protests sprouted like mushrooms in Joe Biden’s America, the fanaticism of the Left seemed to catch many by surprise. How could it have gotten this bad? How could they seem so crazy, these educated college students? And why isn’t Joe Biden doing anything about it?

It isn’t that it’s gotten this bad. It’s been this bad for a while. It was just covered up by the mainstream media on the Left, who were invested in only one narrative: MAGA supporters are the violent ones, the dangerous ones.

Well, what a difference four years makes. Now that we’ve seen protests so violent not even NBC could ignore them, Democrats are scrambling, doing damage control for what looks like a big headache for Joe Biden’s embattled re-election bid.

In the Summer of 2020, I knew that whatever had taken hold of the Left wasn’t likely to go away just because Joe Biden took office. I was worried enough heading into the election that my gut was telling me to vote for Trump, not Biden. I was too afraid then to do much of anything except watch in horror as the last four years played out.

Put it this way, I am not surprised that the Wheel of Oppression spun again and landed on a different group, this time #freepalestine. It’s the same old song, the same old chants, the same old fanaticism just repackaged to chase the new thing. It was women, then it was the Black community, then the Transgender community, and now, Palestinians.

They bowed down to Black Lives Matter.

Now, they wear a keffiyeh and bow to pray.

The Democrats are in over their heads. They just don’t realize it. In the Summer of 2020, they might have gone into damage control to help shut down the worst riots that followed the protests, but they didn’t. They wanted them to burn as loudly and as long as possible, all to remove Trump from power, as they stated in TIME Magazine’s confessional about the 2020 election. They called it “protecting.” I call it “rigging.”

When I saw the #freepalestine protests erupt, my first thought was, here we go again.

Most of them have the best intentions. They’re not bad kids. They see so much suffering, destruction, and bloodshed, not to mention the daily death toll of children and the looming famine, and they believe what they are doing will help. But they’ve horseshoed around to taking the point of view of the Arab world that Israel must go. And that, we know, is never going to happen.

It is going to get worse because Israel is determined to go into Rafah, the horrors of which will be immeasurable. Hamas is still holding 100 hostages. Would they not have done something by now to make a deal for peace if they cared about their own people?

But the Democrats are not going to abandon Israel. That means the protests will continue and Joe Biden will take the hit. Here is Al Sharpton trying to change the narrative.

They’re also about to lose one of the strongest cards they had to play, that MAGA was the more dangerous threat, not the Left. The longer the protests go on, the less power that narrative will have. They tried to clear the campuses with a show of force, but the damage is probably done. Now, America knows which side to fear.

Patty Hearst or the Manson Family?

We’re watching a similar dynamic play out now that feels like my childhood in the 1970s all over again. The boomers were a coddled generation that felt emboldened to escape the confines of traditional religion and launch a counterculture revolution. While many went on to lead movements and launch careers, others were lost and seeking deeper meaning or spiritual guidance.

That would sometimes lead them into the arms of dangerous people. The Symbionese Liberation Army would kidnap Patty Hearst, but it’s also been theorized that she was fully involved and not brainwashed.

So many lost young women from upper-middle-class families gravitated toward Charles Manson and the Manson Family. On Spahn Ranch, they built a kind of utopia. It was all fun and games until Charlie sent some of them into the Hollywood Hills to commit mass murder.

These protests by students on college campuses against Israel aren’t so much anti-war protests. This isn’t Nixon dropping bombs on Cambodia and the citizens doing everything they can to stop it. This is something that looks more like a cult, more like religious fanaticism.

Most people never saw just how crazy it all was. They didn’t watch videos like this because to share them would paint one as a racist, just like how they won’t spread any news about violence if the perpetrator is Black.

It’s worth taking a look once again at how we got here. This is my lived experience as a former Clinton/Obama/Clinton/Biden supporter, a helicopter parent, and a “woke” blogger; I helped build it. And now, I must help destroy it.

A Woketopia

Electing the nation’s first Black president ignited a movement on the Left. We felt something we’d never felt before. Making history then became everything to us. What I’ve learned since is that large groups of people need religion. If one isn’t there already, they must invent one. And so we did.

When I started my business writing about the Oscars in 1999, I soon shifted my focus to writing from the perspective of race and gender. In 2001, Halle Berry had to become the first Black actress to win in all of Oscar history (and she did). Kathryn Bigelow had to be the first woman to win Best Picture and Best Director in 2009 (and she did). In 2016, Moonlight had to become the first film about a Black gay protagonist to win Best Picture, and it did.

That was all that mattered to me back then, in the Obama era. I had found what I believed was my true purpose. To make change by boosting minority groups.

Just before the 2016 election, I wrote this:

The election of Hillary Clinton is one of the most important battles in the war between two Americas. One America was built and maintained exclusively by and for white men. That demographic has awakened extremists on the left and right. The other America redeems the promise of possibility for everyone, no matter their status or skin color or class.”

Trump’s win was like the Japanese bombing Pearl Harbor to us. We saw it as the beginning of a Civil War against White America that rejected the nation’s first Black President.

It wasn’t just that Trump said offensive things. It was that he was the embodiment of all of our collective hysteria around identity, a white, heterosexual male who said, did, ate, and drove whatever he wanted. He was the very thing we’d tried to purge.

The cult was already there by the time Trump won, but he presented a unique threat, an eternal oppressor who emboldened so many on the Left to take to the streets in protest.

In 2017, what happened at Evergreen College should have been a much bigger story. Bret Weinstein and his wife, Heather Heying, were hunted by woke fanatics that had overtaken the campus, just like the pro-Palestinian protesters did at Columbia and UCLA.

What happened at Evergreen is the template for everything that followed. It showed how students already knew the rules they had written, borrowing from Marxism and Communism. As someone who spent my whole life on the Left, all of this was foreign to me, and honestly, nothing I wanted anything to do with.

The school administrators buckled, destroyed by their own white guilt, which sent Evergreen into near-financial ruin. I began thinking this was just one college in America someone bothered to notice. How many more of them were there just like this?

In 2020, we found out. It was a massive army of like-minded zealots who no longer believed in anything other than justice by mob. Buildings were theirs to destroy. America was a country rooted in colonialism and founded on White Supremacy; it was not worth saving.

The Democrats wanted it to be all about Trump. But what I always knew was coming finally showed up after October 7th. The only question now is how bad is it going to get?

“Lead Me, Follow Me or Get Out of My Way. “

I thought I was so smart. But I knew nothing about this country because I’d spent the last 20 years living mostly online and inside our virtual utopia. It took me a long time to come out of it, and it did feel like leaving a cult. No one wanted to let me go. Even now, they still reach for me to pull me back in.

But in 2020, I drove across the country and saw what America was really like. I saw trailers turned into Trump signs. I saw the farms, the churches, the towns, the factories, and the trucks that drove the highways to bring us all our food. I was ashamed of my ignorance, and over time, my entire worldview would change.

In the darkest days of 2020, everyone I knew was too afraid to speak out about what we were seeing, lest they be called a “white supremacist.” Editors, writers, teachers, research assistants, and anyone accused of racism could be fired. But there was one person who was not afraid.

On July 4th, I gathered with the rest of my liberal friends to watch the Trump speech at Mount Rushmore. We were expecting it to be terrifying, an ominous warning of fascism and bigotry. But that wasn’t what I heard. I heard instead the most famous person in the world saying what everyone else was thinking but could not say.

Trump said:

In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished. It’s not going to happen to us.

Make no mistake: this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress.

Of course, the headlines were as expected. It was “divisive,” “dark,” and “dystopian,” they said. But to me, it was honest. The fear of Trump has been imagined the same way the Puritans imagined a Devil they could not see. They've only destroyed themselves in trying to destroy him.

I never thought that I would like Trump in a million years, much less support or vote for him, but in 2020, whenever I watched a Trump rally, I felt happy. What’s that strange feeling, I would wonder. I hadn’t felt it in so long. Even now, when I watch his rallies, it feels like something better than what we get from any politician on the Left who wants to sell us nothing but fear.

There is no saving the Left. There is only saving the country from them. Here is a statue of George Washington defaced, and sadly, it’s hardly the first time in recent years.

In the meantime, a handful of very brave college students protected the American flag as it was hoisted back to its rightful place after protesters had put up a Palestinian flag. Someone set up a GoFundMe for the boys to throw them a “rager.”

In a shocking show of support, they’ve raised over $500K, and now that money will go to charity.

If Trump were the President, these boys would be honored at the White House as proud Americans. But since it’s Joe Biden, he’ll say nothing, close his eyes and turn away.

