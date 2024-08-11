"Joy" ™ or How to Beat a Forever Regime

How do you solve a problem like Kamala Harris? If you criticize or attack her, you’ll be seen as a “racist” by the powerful people on the Left, which fuels their momentum and reminds them of their collective sense of purpose.

Why is she ahead in the polls now? Because it feels good to vote for her, it’s as simple as that. It’s time for a woman, they proclaim, especially a woman of color.

Kamala Harris has now made history four times as the first woman and first woman of color District Attorney, Attorney General, Senator, and Vice President. She only has one more win for a clean sweep, President of the United States.

They tried so many different ways to recapture the magic of the 2008 Obama coalition only to realize it was there the whole time. All they needed was the “female Obama.” Everything else fell into place.

Their Obama/Trump origin story of the angry white man who tried to destroy the angelic Black man is all coming back in a Proustian rush. Let’s finish the job, they all think. Let’s finally vanquish the bad orange racist man forever with our warrior, Queen Kamala.

So what do you do? How to beat her? For one thing, you don’t allow her to define your campaign. MAGA is not the party of darkness. MAGA is the party of joy. The Democrats have given us one long dark winter since Biden took office. They can’t just suddenly pretend that Harris wasn’t part of that.

Their propaganda machine is astonishing:

Imagine how the Bidens must be feeling right about now. Are they feeling any joy™? Do they like it that George Clooney and Reid Hoffman pushed him out and selected Kamala Harris? Do you think they’re feeling joy™, watching the mania play out with happy smiles, laughter, and awkward dancing from Tim Walz? Yay we got rid of Joe, aren’t we happy?

I want Trump to win not just because of the lawfare that sets a dangerous precedent going forward, especially with Harris as president. But also because I worry that the nation’s schoolchildren will be indoctrinated into the madness of the Left starting as early as preschool. Just imagine the kinds of Executive Orders Harris will sign.

But beating them is not going to be easy. We now see they will do anything, say anything, tell any lie, become anybody, corrupt the system any way they want just to win.

The Trump campaign has their work cut out for them.

Start with this:

They are not the party of JOY™

What Trump did with “fake news,” he can do with the word, “Joy™” Take it back.

Joy™, per the Harris/Walz campaign, translates to: “Let them eat cake.”

Let them eat fentanyl

Let them eat high crime

Let them eat inflation

Let them eat the flood of illegal immigrants

Let them eat high gas prices

Examples:

over Photo: Jerry Glaser

photo by Beth Nakamura, The Orgonian

Matthew Hatcher / AFP via Getty Images.

Attacking Her Directly Will Backfire

The rules on the Left are different from the rules on the right, as we learned from this poll that showed white Liberals dumb down their speech when talking to minorities, and Conservatives don’t.

The press won’t be hard on her for that same reason. They’re deathly afraid of being called racists. They could lose their jobs for that. Independents might feel the same way, protective of her and hostile toward Trump and Vance.

Let the Trump/Vance team now be the party of hope and change, because for millions of Americans, that is exactly what it is.

Barack Obama owns “hope and change,” but the only change they meant was making history. The change that’s needed now is about class, not race. But using these words will put the Harris side on defense and will probably make them angry, making it harder to take the high road.

How to Campaign against Kamala Harris

The first thing you need to know about campaigning against Harris is that she did not come to play. She has been preparing for this moment nearly all of her life.

Harris is no amateur when it comes to winning elections. There is nothing she does better than what she is doing right now: making history by winning an election against a white man.

She already believes this is her ultimate battle against the “evil racists” who stormed the Capitol. Someone on Twitter made a video intercutting her January 6th speech with the riots and the violence in the Summer of 2020. But listen carefully to what she says.

The Good White Liberals see themselves as saviors, so even just mentioning the riots in 2020 is strictly verboten, but everyone should remember how they hid much of that from us and shamed us for caring about the people whose lives and businesses were destroyed.

Harris has been making history all of her life with only wins and no losses, but she also prepared a statement, a quote from her mother, when asked about it.

She said the same thing on the Oprah Show where they called her the “first African-American female District Attorney.”

Her star continued to rise when she was profiled on Lifetime right around that same time:

That led to her being name-checked in the New York Times even before Barack Obama won in 2008.

Harris aligned with Obama early, and their relationship has been essential, not just because she had the golden light of The King upon her, which elevated her profile—she was even called the “female Obama”—but because he likely “saved” her from bombing out in the primary and was likely the main reason she was selected as the candidate (don’t buy the lie that he did not endorse her).

She began her run for Attorney General right after Obama won in 2008.

On her YouTube page is a practice speech from 2008, “If I were president.” She was crafting an early message that America has problems and you don’t have to love your country unconditionally.

Eight years later, she gave more or less the same speech with some changes.

The thing is, if you are running for president you do have to love your country unconditionally because that’s your job. Trump should call her out on that.

Harris first made history when she became the first woman of color in the DA’s office in San Francisco, where she ran what Politico called a “Ruthless” campaign,” and sent out campaign ads to remind voters of the all-male, all-white history:

The same was true when she ran for Attorney General of California, once against making history as the first woman and woman of color to serve.

The man who ran against her for AG and almost defeated her has some wise words on how to run against someone who is Teflon, being both a woman and a woman of color.

For the first time in her career, Harris stumbled in the 2020 primary. She was given the same glowing rollout from the press we’re seeing now, but she had a hard time defining herself, and Tulsi Gabbard easily triggered her.

In case you might be wondering why Gabbard is now being treated like a terrorist, well, that’s why. They had to discredit one of their threats.

She lost her primary, but she failed upwards as Obama and Biden elevated her to make history for the fourth time as the first woman and woman of color Vice President. It’s so much easier when you don’t have to worry about democracy.

But the pressure finally got to her when she served in a job she wasn’t unprepared for. She wasn’t used to bad press or low approval numbers. She didn’t know who to be. She flailed around, practicing different versions of herself, but nothing worked, so they hid her.

It seems fairly obvious to anyone with a brain that Harris was always the mark, not Joe Biden. He was merely a bridge from Obama to the female Obama.

She all but admits here in her attack on Tulsi Gabbard in 2020, to carry on the Obama coalition:

It shouldn’t be that surprising that a regime that has held power almost as long as FDR, dominates every area of American society, enjoys a full-court propaganda press corps, and would have the arrogance to simply install Harris to potentially make history for the fifth time as the first woman and woman of color president. If they couldn’t achieve their utopia with democracy, they’d do it with abuse of power.

And that’s the endgame, friends. And it’s the best way for Trump to go after her. He should not be going after HER, but this regime that refuses to relinquish power.

Trump’s message shouldn’t be:

Harris is dumb. She obviously isn’t.

Trump’s message should be:

Harris is an accomplished woman - a DA, an Attorney General, a Senator, and a Vice President. But we don’t install our leaders. That’s not how it works in America. So let her run again, and this time, let her win fairly. Maybe I’ll even vote for her.

Trump’s message shouldn’t be:

Kamala was never Black.

Trump’s message should be:

It’s time for hope, and it’s time for change. They’ve been in power long enough. I promise a brighter future for your children. For your women and girls to play in sports fairly, not up against biological men. For your Black children to grow up without being told they’re forever oppressed, but instead told they can be anything. For your white children to not have to be told they’re oppressors and that any of their achievements are because of “white supremacy.” ?

Trump’s message shouldn’t be:

Willie Brown hates Kamala Harris

Trump’s message should be:

Kamala Harris doesn’t care about you. If she did, she would talk to the press and answer a single question about the last four years. But she doesn’t. This is her moment, and she’s running with it.

But the press must ask her why she’s changed her positions so often, why she waited so long to tell the truth about Joe Biden, why she never took any responsibility for the withdrawal from Afghanistan even though she bragged about being the “last person in the room.” Ask her if she thinks Donald Trump and all of his supporters are racists and what she plans to do with them.

Ask her about the censorship industrial complex and whether or not she plans to censor all social media. Ask her about packing the Supreme Court or abolishing the Electoral College. Ask her if she has any new plans for the economy and why they haven’t been implemented in the past four years.

Trump’s message shouldn’t be:

We have to beat Krazy Kamala or we won’t have a Kountry.

Trump’s message should be:

The American people need relief FROM this regime. They believe government can solve all of the problems. I believe what Ronald Reagan believed, that government — this government, this forever regime — is the problem.

When the American people said they wanted change and voted for an outsider, our government didn’t listen. They never addressed your needs, the needs of the people, which is why there is still a MAGA movement and why I’m standing here today. I’m only here because the people need someone like me who can survive the unprecedented attacks against what they call enemies of the state.

If Trump does lose, he should concede graciously and live out the rest of his life holding rallies if he wants, golfing with Kai, grabbing a bucket of popcorn and watching the empire collapse. He’s already rescued his legacy and has taken his place in history as the guy who exposed the corrupt regime.

They have built something that can’t be sustained because they have ignored the needs of the rest of us for too long as they chased making history. Sooner or later, the page will turn. It always does.

