The Democrats Deserve to Lose

The Democrats have been chasing the dragon for so long even they don’t know what they stand for anymore. Shaped by identity politics and social justice, Kamala Harris sure looks the part. But peel back even the surface layer, and there’s nothing - just the failed dreams of a utopia gone wrong.

No one says it better than Kenneth L. Khachigian at the Wall Street Journal:

Ms. Harris was unprepared to enter the rough and tumble of national politics and at the 11th hour relies on being propped up, as she has throughout her career, by patrons—Barack Obama, his operatives and a national media that is predominantly desperate to prevent Mr. Trump from re-entering office. Ms. Harris is a victim of her own success through moving up the political ladder without being fully tested by challenge and conflict.

Joe Biden wasn’t supposed to defy the rules of the Ponzi Scheme. He was supposed to do what every Democrat does. Go along with the mounting deception. But even Joe Biden’s win was a deception in and of itself. We were promised a moderate. What we got instead was a George Spahn, who allowed a cult-like movement to move into the White House.

They hid Joe Biden’s age even then. I know because I stood just five feet away from him at a donor brunch in May of 2019. I was plucked from the internet as an influencer because I’d been such a passionate and devoted Democrat, a good Liberal who voted blue no matter who, ever since George W. Bush narrowly defeated Al Gore.

I loved Joe Biden back in 2019. He was old, I knew, but he could do the job. How else to take out a one-term president with a strong economy but to pull the country back to the last time they felt safe? Pulling the country back meant a return to the Obama era. Only later would I discover what a mistake that would turn out to be.

Trump should have served a second term. He was cheated out of it, as were his supporters and all of America, who would have likely voted for him just based on the economy alone.

The Democrats could have taken the loss and rebuilt a new movement with new blood and a new direction. But the Democrats were never going to let that happen. They had to preserve the empire under Obama, an empire now in collapse. They’ve held on too long and now, there is nothing left.

Joe Biden was already too old by November of 2020. They hid him in the basement so none of us could see how fast he was declining. I could see it because I had seen where he was back in May of 2019. But instead of facing the problem head-on, the Democrats kept hiding Joe, lying to the public with their full-court propaganda press happily playing along.

They elbowed out the brave truth-tellers like Dean Phillps and RFK, Jr., And they handed Joe Biden the primary win, corrupt though it was with their army of eager beaver lawyers meddling in our elections by removing Cornel West, Jill Stein, and anyone else who dared to challenge their authority, from the ballot. They even tried to remove Trump, which forced the Supreme Court to smack them down.

Then, when Joe Biden’s age was finally exposed, and there was nowhere to run to, nowhere to hide, the Democrats instigated a coup. But Joe Biden wasn’t going along with it, shockingly. It took Obama’s yachting pal George Clooney to write an embarrassing op-ed in an attempt to push out old Joe, arguing that they should choose a candidate, speed-dating style.

Well, they didn’t do that, did they, George? They hand-picked Kamala Harris without a single vote, and you went along with it, too, didn’t you? You wiped your chin and did your duty as the Good Liberal you are. Welcome to the pages of history, for better or worse.

I knew the Democrats were in trouble even before the 2020 election. I tried warning them. I said Trump would win if they couldn’t find their way back to sanity. Oh, how naive I was. I didn’t know back then how much power the Left had amassed in the Trump era - an unprecedented alignment that reached from Hollywood across Silicon Valley to the universities and public schools through corporations and the Big Pharma monopolies.

Trump had the momentum heading into 2020. Five rallies a day and a fresh new attack on the Left for their “woke” madness that had led to mass firings, “cancel culture,” language mandates, and roving mobs of fanatics demanding people raise their fists to Black Lives Matter.

Buildings were destroyed, cops injured, sent to the hospital, and killed, and even a growing violent mob at the White House sent the First Family into protective custody.

That was a 1972-like disaster for the Democrats, or so I argued in a DM fight with Neera Tanden. But even I could not have imagined we would have a media that would cover it all up, just pretend it never happened, like they’re so comfortable doing now. Doug Emhoff had a jealous tirade and smacked a woman across the face so hard she turned around. That never happened.

It never happened that the FBI, the IRS, Big Tech, and Big Media colluded with Team Biden to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, a clear violation of the First Amendment. So what, they say, we have to stop Trump, no matter the cost. As Hannibal Lecter would say, “That’s mighty slippery of you, Agent Starling.”

Nothing ever matters now because it doesn’t make the news because the news isn’t the news anymore. They work purely for the state.

I believe Trump would have won if it had been a “normal” election in 2020, you know, where candidates have to earn the people’s votes? After all, he still won Florida, Ohio, and Iowa. But it would make no difference. They rigged the system in their favor and were now unstoppable.

These weren’t blue-collar crimes. This wasn’t penny-ante fraud. These were white-collar crimes. They were legal and in the plain light of day. If you have enough money and lawyers, you can get away with anything.

But the Democrats had a problem. They were still chasing the dragon, putting everything they had and everything they built into destroying Trump. Just give us our utopia back. But America always wants to move forward, and the Obama coalition won’t let go; they keep dragging us back to the past.

We didn’t learn the lesson of 2016. We didn’t learn the lesson of Bernie Sanders. We didn’t learn the lesson of the coronation of Hillary Clinton. No, we blamed our voters. We blamed the system.

It didn’t matter how crazy the Left became in the Summer of 2020 because they convinced the media that they had been responsible for Hillary’s loss, so now they better play ball, or they will be blamed again for helping Trump win. And look at them now. Look at what they’ve become. They’ve lost all credibility and are hemorrhaging viewers and public trust.

Hugh Hewitt made that point in this shocking video:

In the last days of the election, the New York Times and the Washington Post tried in vain to have YouTube demonetize or censor so-called “disinformation.” YouTube refused, to their credit. Tucker Carlson told them exactly where to go:

Say Their Names

The public woke up to the deception in August of 2021.

13 American soldiers died due to Biden’s incompetence. And thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity, there isn’t much the families can do now to hold him accountable. But it shouldn’t have gotten so bad they had to beg the President of the United States just to say their names.

To cover up his own failures, Biden pivoted to Trump and his supporters, calling them extremists and ultra-fascists, once again blaming his own citizens for his failures just as Hillary Clinton had done in 2016. They told half the country that representation for them didn’t matter because, in the minds of the Left, they were “aggrieved white males,” so who cares what they think?

The more Biden failed on the job, and Harris too - fumbling the border crisis, embarrassing herself whenever she got in front of a camera — the more they had to sell fear and hunt down Trump like an animal. There were no limits. It wasn’t enough that they’d impeached him two years into his first term, spied on his campaign before he was even elected, and attempted to frame him and smear him as a Russian asset, now there were career-hungry prosecutors ready for their close-up. Let’s GET TRUMP.

Because if we GET TRUMP, then we never have to answer for any of it, for a wrecked country, for a cult-like fanatical movement that has overtaken nearly every institution of culture and power, for our failures to address the needs of the majority while focusing only on the marginalized.

Hollywood, destroyed. Book publishing, destroyed. Journalism, destroyed. All culture serving the state, fascist-like, building an empire on its way to total collapse.

Indictments, convictions, and lawfare took the place of governance and policy. But as long as it pleased Rob Reiner and Barbra Streisand, then why should they care? No one was ever going to call them out, not in the media, that’s for sure. Jake Tapper never had to say a word. They just kept chasing the dragon.

For the victims of a toxic spill in East Palestine, Ohio George Clooney and Mark Ruffalo said nothing. For the desperation in the wake of Hurricane Helene there were no telethons with Kanye West. Sean Penn never showed up in a canoe to help rescue people. What do they matter? There are no virtue signals to be had. That won’t play on Instagram.

“We’re Not Going Back”

Now, as we head toward the November election, women are supposedly going to hand the victory to Harris. The Democrats have, in reality, betrayed women. They’ve betrayed the feminist movement they once cared about. How else do you explain it being left up to the Supreme Court to undo the Biden Administration’s rewrite of Title IX?

This is a party that pretends to care about reproductive rights and is actively standing by as those rights are taken from children who can’t consent. This is a party who supposedly stands up for a woman’s right to make choices for her own body but can’t even define what a woman is.

This is a party that has decided that the only thing that matters is what wealthy, lonely, frustrated white women care about. I know because I am one of those women. Or else, I used to be.

I am a college-educated single woman who had abortions because I believed the feminists were right, that I had to serve my own happiness, chase my bliss - and “make something of myself.” Only to wake up in 2020 and be sidelined by a fanatical movement that calls mothers “birthing people.”

Harris has no choice but to appeal to these women because what else do they have? What about ME, they cry. What about MY needs? Kamala Harris doesn’t represent the Black voters in America. She represents the white women who have nothing left but to keep pretending they’re making history.

This is a movement that prioritizes the inner pain of child molesters, rapists and even murderers as long as they genuflect to the cult by deciding once they’re sentenced to life in prison or deportation that hold on, they’re not really a man but are a woman. Oh in that case, all is forgiven.

This is a party that has decided never to say one word about biological men playing against biological women in sports, but by all means, keep saying you care about a woman’s right to choose. A woman’s right to choose what? An abortion? How about physical safety? How about the right to play fairly in sports? How about honoring a history that has made women protective of their naked bodies in locker rooms with good reason!

This is a party that has silenced any bad news that might hurt their cause, like that convicted sex offender who invaded a women-only spa with naked girls and women with an obvious, visible erection. Do those women and girls have a right to choose? No.

And not one of the so-called feminists gives a damn. Not Barbra Streisand, not Hillary Clinton, not Kirsten Gillibrand, not Gloria Steinhem, not Oprah Winfrey, not Julia Effing Roberts.

So forgive me if I don’t believe that you care about women. You don’t. You care about power. You just want America all to yourselves again, so all of the human garbage you discarded and abandoned long ago — I know because I did it too — would crawl back into the dark and leave all of you alone to tinker endlessly with your utopian diorama.

And if Harris wins, everyone knows, it will be because of these women, women like I used to be, women who still gather on Facebook and obsess on the latest thing Trump said, women who have nothing left but a living symbol of virtue: please just make us matter somehow, some way.

It doesn’t matter if Harris can’t do the job. The only thing that matters is how she looks doing the job, or more to the point, how it makes all those abandoned and discarded white women look.

“Hope and Change”

Nobody handed the presidency to Barack Obama. He earned it by being a once-in-a-generation talent who made people like me believe in a movement we thought was changing the world.

But every candidate they selected to follow in his footsteps didn’t really earn their place. They rode on his coattails or were too powerful in the Democratic Party to be challenged. And somewhere along the way, the American people were no longer a priority. It was all about them, all about utopia. The only thing standing in their way is Donald Trump.

The problem for them is that they can’t stop the empire’s collapse. There’s almost nothing left now. Even Jeff Bezos can read the writing on the wall. The Democrats have done to Democracy what that message we all used to have on our coffee cups and t-shirts that said: “If you love something, set it free. If it comes back, it's yours. If not, it was never meant to be.”

All the Democrats had to do was either offer the people something better or step aside and allow the country to continue growing as it so badly and clearly wants to do. But instead, they could not stop purging utopia of its biggest threat.

After all that, Trump is more popular than ever. He’s built a stronger coalition, and they have a strong bench, and they're not going away anytime soon. The rallies and Trump's speeches aren't going away, and the challenge to their deception and delusion is not going away. It’s over.

They might drag Harris over the finish line one last time. But god help them if they do. The problem with chasing the dragon is that sooner or later, the dragon turns around and notices. That’s when the real trouble starts.

But if the Democrats lose, which I hope they do, so big they feel it for decades to come, they will have no one to blame but themselves.

