Tucker Talks to Jason
Tucker talks to Jason Aldean:
Chapters:
0:00 Get Tickets at TuckerCarlson.com
0:47 Jason Aldean’s Viral Song That Upset the Left
15:45 Do Artists Talk Politics Behind the Scenes?
22:01 Gender Ideology
26:56 What Does Aldean Think about Donald Trump?
32:50 Aldean’s Song Pulled From CMT
38:21 The Las Vegas Shooting
52:11 What Does Aldean Think about Gavin Newsom?
58:21 Is Trump Going to Win?
1:01:41 Aldean’s Writing Process
1:07:51 The Most Admired Country Artist
One of my friend's neighbors was shot and killed there. A lot of Bakersfield conservatives were there. FBI in the thick of it. Some things were as obvious as the Trump assassination attempt. Investigators "puzzled."