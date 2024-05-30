Tucker With Tim Dillon
"Disney, Boomers, and the Creepy Corporations That Pretend to Love You"
Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian and host of “The Tim Dillon Show.” His comedy special, “Tim Dillon: A Real Hero,” is available now on Netflix. Look for his book “Death by Boomers: How the Worst Generation Destroyed the Planet, but First a Child” in Winter of 2024. www.timdilloncomedy.com
Tim has been one of my favorites for a few years now. This interview is pretty funny. Lampooning our current absurdities while offering very insightful commentary and analysis. Fun to watch.