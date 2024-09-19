JD Vance Joins Tucker for Interview
Tucker talks to JD Vance in a private studio rather than on tour.
Timecode:
Chapters:
0:10 Meet Atlas
1:14 JD Vance’s Predictions About the Election
5:30 The Left’s Plan to Beat Trump
12:04 How Much Is the US Spending on Illegal Immigration?
23:04 The Polls Aren’t Real
30:37 Kamala Harris
34:19 Why Don’t We Know Anything About the Trump Shooter?
Everyone should watch John Mearsheimer and Jeffery Sachs. They are so sane and smart. So is Megyn and there’s also one of these “Summit 2024” with JD Vance which is very good. They’ve also tried to get Kamala and Walz to come to the debates but they won’t. No denying we have by far the best people on our side. I’m also going to watch this one with Tucker tomorrow. These shows are really great.
“John Mearsheimer and Jeffry Sachs. All-In Summit 2024.” (54 min)
All-In Podcast. Sept 16, 2024
https://youtu.be/uvFtyDy_Bt0?si=_bKW10iad88GdjCw
“Megyn Kelly. All-In Summit 2024.”
All-In Podcast. Sept. 12, 2024
https://youtu.be/HW3Ip9_k_zc?si=xe8QMTxPE204SR2W
