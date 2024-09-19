As usual, you can unsubscribe from the Tucker Carlson drops in your settings under “manage subscription” and you can opt out.

Tucker talks to JD Vance in a private studio rather than on tour.

Timecode:

Chapters:

0:10 Meet Atlas

1:14 JD Vance’s Predictions About the Election

5:30 The Left’s Plan to Beat Trump

12:04 How Much Is the US Spending on Illegal Immigration?

23:04 The Polls Aren’t Real

30:37 Kamala Harris

34:19 Why Don’t We Know Anything About the Trump Shooter?